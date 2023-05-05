Sophie B. Hawkins

With the release of her sixth studio album, "Free Myself," Sophie B. Hawkins is on the road bringing her songs to the people. She'll be appearing at City Winery St. Louis on May 13.

With a career spanning more than three decades and a half-dozen studio albums, Sophie B. Hawkins is still a force to be reckoned with in the music scene.

With hit singles like "As I Lay Me Down" and "Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover," Hawkins has made her mark through her music as well as her advocacy for causes she believes in, including LGBTQ+ and animal rights.

