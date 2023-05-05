With a career spanning more than three decades and a half-dozen studio albums, Sophie B. Hawkins is still a force to be reckoned with in the music scene.
With hit singles like "As I Lay Me Down" and "Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover," Hawkins has made her mark through her music as well as her advocacy for causes she believes in, including LGBTQ+ and animal rights.
With her latest effort, "Free Myself," available for purchase around the world, Hawkins has set out on a new tour playing smaller, intimate venues. On May 13, Hawkins will bring that tour to the City Winery St. Louis. Ahead of the start of her tour, Hawkins talked to me for a few minutes about her music, her other art, and how it feels to stand on stages both big and small.
Mike Sorensen: What made you decide that now was the right time to get back in the studio and to get a full album now?
Sophie B. Hawkins: Well, it's really that universe just opened up. I was struggling to get an album out for a long time. And I had many versions of this album, with many different songs, many more songs. It happens in life, you know, for all of us, we turn a corner and we don't know why. But thank God we prepare, you know?
I was really working with friends to get something going to get my internet profile up and working through COVID. And it just felt really heavy and difficult. The album has existed for a while, but people didn't want to support it. And then suddenly somebody did, and said "This is great. Why are you not putting this out?" I looked and said there's so many songs now, and then maybe we should record some new ones that I've written since.
That's really how it happened. It was curating for a new era. And I think often in our life, we do things that are a little ahead of our temperament. It happens to me all the time. And then suddenly, the universe opens up and says "now" and you go, 'I'm really ready. Great. I've been ready. Let's go."
MS: We're in a different era where a lot of artists are putting out one song here, one song there, but to be able to sell assemble a full album, to cultivate a full collection of songs that you want to put out, how is that different now than it was when you put out your first or second albums?
SBH: I played with the idea of putting out a song here and a song there, but it just didn't work for me. And I think it doesn't really work for my fans. It seems like they wanted the whole album. That's how they grew up with me, and it's how I grew up. I think it was a good choice to wait and do a whole album and to not do song by song because, for an artist like me, where each song is a world in itself but then it fits into a greater story, each album does have a story. And it is a cycle that people can look back on and then it represents a time in their life in their cycle.
So I think, basically, I just listened to the wisdom of people who know more than me, because I could have started throwing out song after song. Truthfully, my head would have been spinning. I wouldn't have known how to support that, and I don't think it would have been received as well.
MS: I appreciate that because I grew up where you play an album start to finish to hear a story. Even if it's not a concept album, there's a story there. That's the way I've always listened. Hearing one song just makes me want more anyway.
SHB: I still listen to artists that way. When I hear a song I like, I want to know what album is it on, I want to know what the album was called. And then I want to read the liner notes. I do that all even when we're listening in the car. My musicians are younger than me, we're three different age groups of musicians, but we all kind of feel the same about it.
MS: Along writing the songs, I know that you play a lot of instruments, and you're also a painter, and you create other forms of artwork. What do those different forms of creation have in common? And how do you know which one you want to use to express yourself?
SHB: I like this question, because sometimes we don't know. I wake up, and I'm just off tour, I could either write it, we're kind of working on my memoir, or paint. And I literally go "Sophie, don't think about it, just get up, get your kids to school, have your cup of coffee, write your journal, and see what happens." I don't know which is going to be the best at the moment until I start physically moving into my day, or night.
Now the other thing you asked about though, there's very different things that make me want to paint. The song coming out, I always have a constant sort of flow of thoughts. But the song coming out usually comes from a very difficult event or feeling or conversation. And I will need to write a song. So the songs, I need them to heal something, something's opened up, and I have to address it. And I have to address it with the most attention and the highest level of concentration. That's what will make a song come out. Because it's really a healing process from a higher self inside of me.
The painting process is more, I really deserve a break. I really want to stand outside and just listen and look at nature. And I want to allow those unconscious symbols to come through in painting.
Writing the memoir is more like, well, I have to keep going on this to finish it. And I'm gonna get back to it. And then the minute I get into it, I love it so much, because it's so funny. Stories are so awesome. And that's like that.
So basically, it's a choice for those things that's not a choice in the songwriting, that comes from a deep emotional need.
MS: I will admit that, I'm glad that you have the different options, and I'm envious that you have the ability to express those different options as they fit for you. I am lucky to do one thing here and there that works out okay for me.
SHB: Well, it's funny you say that, because it doesn't always work out for me, either. I mean, I write many bad songs, but I only try to pick out the ones that are good.
MS: I know with this tour that you're working on right now, you're playing a lot of smaller venues, and you've played in front of massive crowds as well. Do you have a preference in the crowds that you play? Or is it just a different take on the same approach?
SHB: Oh, it's the same, really. The only thing is that sometimes in an intimate venue, I imagine there's more people there only because I like to give the people in an intimate venue the same show that I would do in a stadium. I prance around like a rock star on some songs. And I go down on my knees. In fact, I do all this stuff. When you're in an intimate room, I do that for the sake of the performance.
A stadium is always easier, by the way. I mean, it's so easy. You sound huge. People that are just like "Ahhh!" when you're on a stage like that. You seem like a rock star, so it's easy to be a rock star. It's really hard to be in an intimate room and to deliver the best and fulfill everyone's expectations, including your own.
MS: Well, I'm looking forward to seeing the show in St. Louis in a couple of weeks. For any audiences who haven't made it out to a live show, what would you tell them that they should expect to see when they come to one of the shows on this tour?
SHB: Well, the great thing about it is we're in the same boat. They're gonna see three really committed musicians who want to give them the best show of their life, that's for sure. And then all the songs, you're gonna know half of them. The ones they don't know, I'm assuming they're going to love by the end of the set, because we're going to want them to love them and give them a great performance.
The best part about it is that they're in the same moment of spontaneity that I met, you know, so it's never going to be the same, they're going to get a show that only they're going to get. And I'm gonna walk off that stage and go, "Wow, that was unique. that was totally an amazing show." It will never be repeated. Those moments we shared were real. And they're just for us.
MS: Well, I think that takes care of everything that I had to ask him unless there's just anything you want to share with the crowd who's going to read this and maybe coming to see the show.
SHB: Please come and enjoy yourself. They can see me at the merch table. It's really special. Each gig is so special, even the merch table is surreal. I really encourage people to come. I know it's difficult to get out the door and to do things sometimes, but it is worth it, I promise.
"Free Yourself" from Sophie B. Hawkins is available now wherever music is sold. For ticket information or to find other tour dates, please visit sophiebhawkins.com.
