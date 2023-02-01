Following a successful run of shows last summer, Anthrax and Black Label Society have partnered up for a second run of shows, this time bringing thrash icons Exodus on the road with them.
Ahead of the tour's stop at The Factory in Chesterfield, Mo. on Feb. 8, I had the chance to speak with a couple of the key players bringing that loud, heavy show across North America.
The first interview was with Zakk Wylde, guitarist and frontman for Black Label Society, along with playing for Ozzy Osbourne for over three decades and part of the resurrected Pantera shows happening as a tribute to the late brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul. Wylde took a few minutes out of his day ahead of the tour-opener in Boise, Idaho.
Mike Sorensen: Good afternoon. How are you, sir?
Zakk Wylde: What's going on? What's shakin'? Let's do this. I have a nail appointment. I gotta get to, I gotta get my eyebrows waxed. So let's do this.
MS: You got to look good for the opening show tonight, right?
ZW: Oh, without a doubt. So it's all in the presentation brother.
MS: Well, you're out on the road with just about everybody and somehow I have not yet gotten to see in person live so I'm thinking you're avoiding me.
ZW: I squeeze in the Hendrix Experience thing in there as well. So actually, we did the first Pantera show. Next day, I was on a plane to Texas, to Austin, to do the the Hendrix Experience. Got done with that and the next day flew back out and then we started doing Pantera again.
MS: Do you ever take any time off?
ZW: That's sort of same thing my wife and kids wonder. But no, I don't know. You know, I mean, I love what I do. I love my time at home, and I love being on the road. I'm 56, you know, all my friends that I started with, like 19, 20 years old. Now, you know, they've either got a union thing where they're working in theaters at home, or they were doing sound at home. They're like, "Dude, I like being at my house." Either you're cut out for it or not. You know what I mean? I think it's like that with anything. Like, if you want to do boxing for a living, but you don't like getting hit, you just like hitting people, that's not the job for you. If you're afraid of heights, why are you working on skyscrapers? You really shouldn't be doing this, you know? I've still got buddies that are lifers, too. I still love doing it. But I got other buddies that are just like, Nah, I'm done with that.
MS: With Black Label Society, with Ozzy, with Pride and Glory, you've had about three dozen albums you've had out since you started with Ozzy 35 years ago now. With the Black Label Society and Anthrax tours, with Exodus this year, obviously, the summer tour last year was a success since you're back at it again. So is it safe to say that you had a good time out there with those guys?
ZW: Yeah, without a doubt. I mean, it's just got to make sense that we're rolling together being that, as you said, 35 years ago is when I first met Scott and all the guys. Charlie (Benante, Anthrax drummer) and I met when Anthrax opened up for Ozzy on the No Rest For The Wicked tour. So I've known that fella since then.
MS: And then you got the extra time with Charlie along with, of course, Phil and Rex doing the Pantera...I don't know if you call it a tribute or just a nod to the gang.
ZW: It's just a beautiful thing, man. Just seeing everybody's reactions when we were playing during the show. Everyone just freaked it out hearing the songs again. It's just a beautiful thing to get to honor Dime and Vinnie. When they asked me, it didn't take long. There was no "should I do this?" It was just...it's like Eric Clapton asking "we were wondering if you would come out and sing and play Jimi stuff and honor Jimie." Like, how, why would you say no? That's your buddy, you laid them the rest, and you love them, so of course I'm gonna do it, you know? It was never a matter of if I do it. I'll be there to answer the bell and honor Dime and now Vinnie, too. We were just down in Chile and all around in South America doing this thing. People were just going insane, going berserk, listening to all the songs that they haven't heard 21 plus years. So it's beautiful thing, for sure.
MS: Those are some guys that you have that history with. You've been friends, I've seen a lot of comments you've made, that you've been around those guys about as long as you've been in the business, is that right?
ZW 6:29
Yeah, totally. I'm friends with Phil and Rex. So when Phil called me up, he's who really wanted to do this. And we wanted to do it. I was like, "of course, man. Send me the setlist and I'll start working on the songs." And doing it with Charlie as well, because I'm buddies with Charlie and he's tight with those guys too. So, you know, just four buddies going out honor and remember Dime and Vinnie. And we're honoring what Phil and Rex helped create with the guys, too, so it's a really special thing that a lot love. So to me, I look at it like every time when I do the Experience Hendrix thing and you're all out there honoring Jimi's greatness. And every night I play St. Rhoads stuff with Ozzy. You're honoring them and all the great things they created. That's the way I view it. I think you can't do it any other way.
MS: I would say, with your Black Label stuff, you're out there doing that right now. You guys are just paying tribute to good hard rock and roll out there.
ZW: We don't write records like whatever's popular at the time. I couldn't care less, you know, it doesn't matter what's popular at the time. You know, AC/DC, all they have to worry about it just being AC/DC and writing great songs. You know what I mean? Do you want Led Zeppelin to change? Punk rock was huge at the time, in '77, '78. They could have said "Maybe we should get Mohawks and have green hair." It's just like, What are you guys doing? You know, just be Led Zeppelin and make great Led Zeppelin records. That's that's all you need to worry about.
MS: And you guys are delivering. I have not heard a bad word from anyone that has been out on these shows. Everybody is excited and glad that it's starting back up.
ZW: It's great. And then you know, Gary (Holt, of Exodus), and all the guys, I've known Gary forever, too. So it's gonna be great rolling with the fellas as well.
MS: What would you want to tell people who haven't been to the show to expect when they walk in that door?
ZW: Just make sure that you're wearing comfortable shoes, because there's going to be plenty of dancing.
MS: Like square dancing, I'm sure.
ZW: More like line dancing. Much more difficult. That's so much line dancing. I don't want people to be disappointed. But on the platforms. More Studio 54 from 1978.
MS: Well, along with the music stuff, I know that you've done a little bit of work in front of cameras, with music videos and with (2011 film) "Rockstar." Do you have any other plans like that hat you're interested in?
ZW: Whenever anything comes along and says I've been brought up, if it seems like it'd be a good time. Without a doubt, I'm always up for it.
MS: I heard they're looking for a new James Bond...
ZW: That would be wonderful. I could definitely ruin the franchise.
MS: I don't want to take up too much of your time. Because I know you've got to get ready to kick off the whole tour tonight. Do you have anything in the works? You know, new albums with anyone. I know the Ozzy album came out recently, but do you have anything you'd want to share that people can be looking forward to along with the tour?
ZW: No, not right now. It's just, you know, we're just out here doing this tour. And then after that, in March we ended up rolling out with Pantera. I'll get a little time at home for a bit, and then we fire up the Pantera machine and then we all rolled together on that one. And then you know, somewhere in between that we'll probably start working on another Black Label record. So that's what's going on right now.
MS: You got plenty to keep you busy. It sounds like you're gonna have another full year and we're all appreciative for it.
ZW: You got it, my brother. I'm looking forward to it, man.
As of this writing, tickets are still available for the tour stop in Chesterfield at the Factory. Tickets can be found through the bands' websites or at thefactorystl.com. Don't forget to check out my conversation with Scott Ian of Anthrax.
