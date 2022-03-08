QUINCY — Jazz bands and show choirs from Illinois, Iowa and Missouri will take the stage Saturday as part of the 28th Showcase of Excellence at Quincy High School.
Twelve jazz bands, including the Quincy Junior High School and QHS bands, will perform beginning at 8 a.m. with awards presented at 1 p.m. Nine show choirs will perform beginning at 2 p.m. All performances take place in the QHS theater.
Rounding out the day are a performance by QHS Jazz Band I at 6:30 p.m., vocal solo competition finals at 7 p.m., a performance by Electric Blue, the QHS show choir, at 7:30 p.m. and show choir awards at 8 p.m.
“To see student musicians in their element is always entertaining,” Quincy Public Schools K-12 Music Director Todd Pettit said.
Students showcase their musical talent during performances and have an opportunity to work with expert clinicians.
Tickets, available at the door and good for all performances, are $12 for adults and $8 for students.
Showcase of Excellence is one of the major fundraisers for the Friends of the Performing Arts, which supports the QPS K-12 music program.
“We continue to appreciate the support of the Quincy community for our annual Showcase,” Pettit said. “It’s such a privilege to take advantage of our QHS performing arts facilities and showcase the talented musicians who return each year for the event.”
Concessions will be available throughout the day with breakfast, lunch and supper items available.
More information is available by calling the QHS music department at 217-224-3774.
