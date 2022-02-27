For more than half a century, the name Judas Priest has been synonymous not only with heavy metal in general, but the new wave of British metal that invaded American shores in the 1970s. Frontman Rob Halford, known as the Metal God, is a distinctive voice that stands out even today in a field becoming more and more crowded.
Just over a decade ago, Richie Faulkner joined the line-up for the band after the exit of K. K. Downing, giving Faulkner the front seat in the twin-guitar attack that Priest is so well known for.
In September of 2021, in the middle of Judas Priest's 50 Heavy Metal Years tour, Faulkner suffered an aortic rupture on stage at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Ky. Following a ten and a half hour emergency surgery and more than four months of recovery and rehabilitation, Faulkner and Priest are ready to resume the tour, and the first show back will be on March 4th at Peoria Civic Center Theater.
Faulkner gave me a little bit of his time while getting ready to head back out on the road, sharing his views on why touring is special to him, the Judas Priest Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination, and listening to fans about what they want to see on stage.
Mike Sorensen: I appreciate a few minutes of your time, as I'm sure you're busy getting ready for the new run of shows. Of course the big news is the rock and roll hall of fame. You guys are up for nominations again. Congratulations on that.
Richie Faulkner: It's a great thing for the guys. I think after 50 years, it means a lot to them. I've said this before, but I've got different opinion on the whole thing. I think that after 50 years touring the world, putting out new music to fantastic fans around the globe, I think is more of an accolade than an award ceremony or a trophy on the metal piece. I think that the fact that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame wasn't founded with bands like Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, I know Black Sabbath and Metallica are in it now, but in my opinion, it's almost more of an accolade not to be in it. There's no disrespect to anyone of other genres that's in it, but if it's called the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and there's not much in the way of bands that founded rock and roll and heavy metal, it doesn't really have that much credibility to me.
Now I know that not everyone shares that, especially in the band, then I haven't been in that situation for 50 years, so we're going to have differing opinions. I know Rob's excited, he's voiced, his opinions on it. And he should be, you know? He's, he's put a lot of work in, and so have the rest of the guys. It will be a great to see that half a century's worth of work is recognized. We'll see what happens.
MS: Absolutely. And I know I've cast a couple of votes on the fan vote. That's the only one they give me.
I also wanted to ask you, to make sure you're doing okay, because I know you had the health issues. I saw the show in St. Louis the day before that happened. So that was a bit of a startling message to wake up and see.
RF: Thank you for asking, I really appreciate that. It's been a bit of a whirlwind, you know, from, as you said, St. Louis, we did Louisville, Kentucky a couple of days after that. It might've been the next day, actually. In the space of a couple of minutes, everything changed. For the last four and a half months, it's been a roller coaster really. But now we're getting ready for those rescheduled dates and we're starting with you guys. It's going to be an emotional moment for me, considering how I came off the stage in Louisville. When I come back on the stage, it's going to be with you all. So it's going to be an emotional moment and one I'm looking forward to it's part of. For me, it's been part of the, the healing process. There's been a goal to work towards, and it's finally coming to fruition. So it's an exciting time.
And it could go horribly wrong as well. We don't know that, either. Take the cameras out because I could come out on the stage and go down again! Who knows? But I'm sure we'll be fine. That's the point of rock and roll. You just never know what's gonna happen. And the show goes on regardless. It did in Louisville, you know, the story. It happened and the show went on. Luckily, it was a short set that night, otherwise it might not have gone on too much longer for me, but luckily here we are.
MS: I'm glad you're still with us and still getting ready to hit the road again. With this tour, it was originally announced that Judas Priest was going out as a four piece. I have to ask the important question: was this just a way for the rest of the band to get to pick on you as the new guy again?
RF: Yeah, about a week later, we readdressed that announcement and we've gone back to a five-piece. But I did get that impression initially. It's was like, well, I've just had this issue, maybe they're just test in my mettle, so to speak.
But the fans voiced their opinion on that and we listened. We would have been crazy not to take that on board, really. So we addressed it and we're coming back as a five-piece. We will go back to normal, basically. It's going to be that five-piece, that twin-guitar attack Priest is known and loved for. So all's well there.
MS: I'm glad to hear that, though it would've been a great show either way.
RF: Priest have been such a part of our culture, really. Me and you, we look about the same age. I don't really remember a world, as far as my kind of heavy metal music consciousness is concerned, when I didn't know who Judas Priest was. I knew the songs, "Another Thing Coming" and "Breaking the Law." It would be interesting for sure, as a four-piece, like Sabbath or Ozzy, or a few bands out there. But I think the fans' voices are important, as I said, and we listened. You've got to pay attention to the fans. They're the lifeblood of this band, and any band, really that does gigs and puts out music. They're part of what enables the life of any band. So I think that's what you've got to respect and acknowledge.
MS: I've gotten to see the band two or three times now, just in the last couple of years, covering as a photographer. And there's never a bad moment. There have been times that it reminded me what a rock and roll show is supposed to be.
RF: That's very nice of you to say, man. Especially from my point of view, being a new guy in a legacy band. We try our best to uphold that legacy. Those guys the old guard, they kind of gave birth and were jointly responsible in shaping heavy metals as we know it. It's always great to hear that one of the forefathers of heavy metal can still get up there with bands like Metallica or Lamb of God, whoever it may be, and hold their own and still influence new generations. We just try and do our best in the studio and on the live stage. I think that's what they've always done. Just given a thousand percent.
MS: That comes through on the stage and you're a part of that legacy also. I know jokingly said you're the new guy, but you've been been there a little bit and you are a part of Judas Priest now. That's always going to be part of the history for the band, and for yourself.
RF: That's right. Again, it's very nice of you to say. I remember when I got just the chance to audition for the band, it was always a big thrill and, you know a way to pay respect to what went before .They were kind of against the grain, you know, do what they do, even though it might be different. You've got to pay respect to what went before, but also hold true to that spirit of being who you are.
You know, people say "you look like the last guy." That's just the way I was born, you know? You've got to be yourself going forward, in that sort of Judas Priest, trying to do something that's unique moving forward. That's the approach I took. It seemed to be the right thing to do with the bandit and hopefully the right thing to do with the fans. Just be yourself. Anything else, I think it comes across to the audience when you're up there playing. I think the band would have seen that and I don't think the fans would have been as welcoming if it was anything else.
MS: With getting ready to start the tour again, what is it about touring that appeals to you?
RF: For me, it's about the guitar. I love the guitar. It's a cliché thing, but I can play in front of two people - and have done and probably will do again in the future - or I can play in front of 20,000, 200,000, as long as I've got the guitar. I'm a huge fan of it. You know, I lose myself in the guitar. And again, as I said before, it's something that's kind of been almost medicinal in the process. It's something to look forward to as we get on the stage, the interaction with the metal maniacs at the front, something that makes it different every night. There's a new face in the crowd that might not have seen the band before that might not have heard Priest's music live before. You can never take that for granted, even after 50 years, or 10 years for me being in the band, sometimes we got to countries that the band had never been to before, like New Zealand. It's hard to believe, but after 50 years, there are still places that bands like Priest haven't played. That's a thrill, you know, to play live, those classic songs and the new songs, for the first time to someone, or some city, or a country
That interaction with the audience it's a common feeling, because I'm a fan as well. We grew up with those songs as you know, you can relate to. So you're singing, you're looking at someone in the eye and they're singing back to you, these songs that you love. And as that's just something you can't recreate on a screen. You've gotta be there in the moment and it's just, you can't recreate that. That's one of the most special moments to me.
MS: With Priest, along with bands that have been there for a little bit like KISS and Iron Maiden, you guys have that mix in the crowd of folks my age, maybe even older, bringing their kids and maybe even the next generation down. That's got to be special to see the range of fans that are out there for you.
RF: It was definitely one of the most surprising things that I came across when I joined the band. I thought it was going to be an older age group. So back in 2011 in Europe, I was shocked at the amount of younger people that were at the shows. Like 12 years old, maybe even younger, being exposed to this music. Maybe it was dads or moms taking their kids, or it might be three generations now. It might be even more in some cases after 50 years. It was great to see.
I've got a baby daughter and she loves Def Leppard. She loves Priest. She likes other stuff, too, you know what I mean? But this is how those tastes are created. It is an amazing thing to see.
You mentioned Iron Maiden. I'd done some dates with Iron Maiden before, years back, and I remember the interaction thing I was talking about. I remember looking at Steve Harris from out front and he was looking over his bass, looking at the fans right in the eye, he was singing every word. I just remember thinking that's just such a powerful thing. If you're an 11 year old or a 10 year old in the audience and you're used to looking at your phone or whatever, you go to something like that, you're never going to forget that. That's something that's going to stay with you for the rest of your life. It stayed with me, and I was a bit older, obviously. It's just an amazing thing to see.
MS: Well, I know you've probably got a bunch of stuff to do today, so I'll just ask one other thing. Are there any teases or surprises that we should expect as fans out on this tour, or any tracks that may not have made the set list for awhile or anything going to blow up the stage or something?
RF: Well, as I said, I don't know how I'm going to be when I step out on that stage! All joking aside, for this tour we did put out some songs that I haven't played in a while. We start the show with songs, some of the band, we had never played live before. Obviously now we have, since we were a little way into the tour, but we start off the show with "One Shot of Glory" from the "Painkiller" record. It's quite a statement to start off the show with a song like that, that the band had never played before. We play songs like "Invader," which I don't know if the band have played it live before. If they have, it's been awhile. So there's a few surprises on the set list. Of course, there's some songs that if we didn't play, with be lynched. Songs like "Painkiller," "Another Thing Coming." It's a good workout for a guitar player. And there's some stuff from the new records up there.
It's a great celebration of 50 years of heavy metal and Judas Priest. We're looking forward to coming out and seeing you, and we're glad that Peoria is the first one on this run of rescheduled dates. We couldn't be more excited to see you all and put our horns in the air and headbang.
MS: We're ready for it. It's been a long winter and getting a little more snow today. So it's going to hit right on time.
RF: Fantastic, man. Hopefully we'll come and melt the snow for you.
MS: You guys always bring the heat.
RF: Mike, appreciate it, man. Stay warm.
The 50 Heavy Metal Years tour takes to the stage once again on March 4 in Peoria. To keep up with all the Priest happenings, head to judaspriest.com.
