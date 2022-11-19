QUINCY — The Fine Arts Department at John Wood Community College will host a variety of vocal and instrumental selections during the annual Holiday Music Concert.
Set for 7 p.m. on Dec. 2, the Holiday Music Concert is a free performance open to the public at JWCC's Mary Ellen Orr Auditorium in the Paul Heath Center on the school's main campus in Quincy.
The concert will feature performances from John Wood's concert choir, band, and vocal show ensemble performing traditional holiday numbers and staged scenes from musicals such as "Thoroughly Modern Millie," "Waitress," and "City of Angels." The concert choir and vocal show ensemble are under the direction of Dr. Steven Soebbing, while the band is led by Jessica Snider.
There is no cost for admission to the concert, but donations will be accepted with proceeds going to support students' musical tours and activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.