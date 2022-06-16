As the summer comes crashing in all across the country, so does the Knotfest Roadshow. With the first leg of the tour back in the spring, Slipknot brought In This Moment and Wage War with them on the road, including a stop in Peoria.
The second leg of the Roadshow, which kicked off back in May, saw the Iowa-based metalers opening the stage up for punk/hip hop act Ho99o9 (pronounced Horror) the iconic Cypress Hill for a run of dates that included a stop at the Taxslayer Center in Moline on June 5.
The show in Moline was a packed house with a mix of fans from all walks of life, including a surprisingly large contingent of Quincyians who made the trip up the river. The night started off with a set from Ho99o9, with theOGM and Eaddy sharing vocals, with Eaddy taking care of guitar, bass, and synthesizer work, and Brandon Pertzborn behind the kit. The New Jersey act got the night fired up with a raucous, cacophonous set that rattled the rafters of the Quad City Storm's home.
The night rolled right into a set from Cypress Hill. Mainstays of the 90s hip hop scene and one of the main acts driving the West Coast hip hop sound. B-Real, Mix Master Mike, and Eric Bobo delivered a killer set with hits like "How I Could Just Kill a Man," "Illusions," and "Insane in the Brain" before shutting it down with a cover of House of Pain's "Jump Around." They showed that, without question and even after more than 30 years, they still know how to deliver the goods.
The night shifted gears from the more hip hop sets into a straight, hard-hitting heavy rock set from Corey Taylor (a lot of) his friends in Slipknot. A quarter-century after the band first took on masked identities, the nine-piece industrial-groove-alt-metal act hit the Moline stage in a blast of sound, fire, and fury.
The band, comprised of frontman Taylor, percussionists Shawn "Clown" Crahan and Michael Pfaff, guitarists Jim Root and Mick Thompson, bassist Alessandro Venturella, Craig "133" Jones on keyboards, media, and samples, DJ Sid Wilson on turntables and keyboards, and Jay Weinberg behind the kit, blasted out of the gate with the track "Disasterpiece." "Wait and Bleed," "Before I Forget," "The Chapeltown Rag," and "The Devil in I" are some of the highlights from the set, which closed out with "Spit It Out" before a two-song encore closed out the night.
Slipknot continues to deliver on stage, and have plans to release the follow-up to 2019's "We Are Not Your Kind" album in coming days. While the second leg of the tour is coming to a close, a third run of shows for the 2022 Knotfest Roadshow was just announced this past week, with Ice Nine Kills and Crown the Empire. The closest show on that leg of the tour will be September 21 in Springfield, Mo. For complete details, visit knotfest.com/roadshow.
