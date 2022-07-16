CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Legacy Theater in Carthage is joining forces with the Nauvoo Pageant Bagpipe Band to host a free evening of bagpipe music and Highland dance.
The concert will be held at the Legacy Theater starting at 4 p.m. Sunday. The band is made up of volunteers of all ages, including some family groups, who enjoy the music of bagpipes and the dances that go along with it. The Nauvoo Pageant Bagpipe Band is a significant part of the annual summer pageants in Nauvoo during July. The distinctive sounds of the instruments draw visitors to "Nauvoo Remembered," a series of pre-pageant historic vignettes and county fair activities.
Legacy Theater board member Amy Graham said this performance will offer a chance for community members to discover this band and the heritage they represent.
"Their show at the Legacy Theater is a wonderful opportunity to learn more about the bagpipe, and hear this amazing ensemble perform," Graham said.
The Legacy Theater is on U.S. 136 on the east side of Carthage. This program is free and open to the public, though donations will be accepted. For more information on this or other performances at the Theater, please call 217-357-9479 or visit thelegacytheater.com.
