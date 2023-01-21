CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Legacy Theater in Carthage will kick off the 2023 season with a showcase highlighting the year's upcoming performers.
The 2023 Showcase will kick off with a social hour at 6 p.m. on Feb. 11 with complimentary appetizers and a cash bar serving wine and beer. The evening of live local performers and video previews will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Featured live on stage during the evening will be: Americana singer/songwriter Duke Oursler of Macomb; Stand-up comedian T. Heberlein of Quincy; and Liz Bentley of Quincy, an up-and-coming country singer. These performers provide a look at the kinds of shows that will be featured during the coming year at the Legacy Theater.
"This is something new for us," Amy Graham, chairman of the performance recruitment committee, said. "We are so excited about the line-up we have at the theater for 2023. We just want to give people a chance to see and hear more about these acts. They can get a head start at ordering their tickets for the year."
The video preview portion of the Showcase was produced by Phil Weiss of WIU, and will feature various acts including season-opener Shawn Gerhard bringing his "Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute" to the theater on March 11.
Other tribute acts planned for the 2023 season will honor Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson, and Selena. Three new non-musical shows will provide family fun, will include: Puppy Pals, an America's Got Talent finalist act; Dry Bar Comedy with Bill Boronkay and Andy Beningo; and Eric Jones, one of only a handful of magicians who have fooled magic duo Penn & Teller on their hit show "Fool Us."
Returning again this year are the Church Basement Ladies with their musical comedy show, “Away in the Basement." Two rising stars who fill out the Legacy Theater season are Angie K, country artist of Nashville, and Sal Valentinetti, whose jazz and crooning style earned him a golden buzzer to the finals of America’s Got Talent in Season 11.
The Feb 11 kick-off Showcase is free and open to the public. Tickets for all 2023 shows will be available at the Showcase as well as being available at the Legacy Theater box office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 217-357-9479 or online at thelegacytheater.com.
