LIBERTY, Ill. — Liberty band director Matt Buhr already can picture the benefits for students and the program from an upcoming fundraiser.
“Although there’s a lot of rich tradition with Liberty, it’s about time we update our instruments and our equipment to provide students with the things they need to become the best musicians they can be in this setting,” said Buhr, who is in his first year at Liberty.
The Liberty Band Boosters sponsor a Picture Trivia Night on Friday, April 29 at the Liberty Lions Club, 208 Dudley, to support the program.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Food, including pulled pork nachos and sandwiches, will be available beginning at 6:15 p.m. with donations appreciated, and trivia begins at 6:30 p.m.
With a picture trivia night, “all the questions will be in the form of a picture. It might be a category of presidents. You see the picture of the president and state the name,” Buhr said. “This seemed like a lot of fun.”
The boosters typically hold one trivia night fundraiser per school year, but added a second this year off-campus.
Buhr said top needs are replacing at least three of the six drums needed for marching band during the competition season, buying new shakos, or hats, to wear with the school’s new marching band uniforms and new tympani for the concert band season to replace instruments bought used in 1964.
The trivia night cost is $100 per table, up to eight people, or $15 per individual. Another $10 allows people 21 and over to bring their own adult beverage to the event.
Reservations and more information are available by email to matt.buhr@libertyschool.net or calling the high school office at 217-645-3389.
