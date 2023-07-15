Quincy Park Band
submitted photo

QUINCY — The Quincy Park Band's Sunday evening concert will be led by long-time trumpet player Justin Bangert.

Bangert has been playing with the Park Band for nearly 30 years. In addition, he's the current band director at Pittsfield High School, as well as performing with the Heidelberg German Band, the 12th Street Brass Quintet, and Jukebox Reloaded.

