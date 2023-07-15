QUINCY — The Quincy Park Band's Sunday evening concert will be led by long-time trumpet player Justin Bangert.
Bangert has been playing with the Park Band for nearly 30 years. In addition, he's the current band director at Pittsfield High School, as well as performing with the Heidelberg German Band, the 12th Street Brass Quintet, and Jukebox Reloaded.
Sunday's concert will feature a wide variety of selections offering something for the whole family.
The variety of music to be performed will include the Italian March “Caderna,” arranged by Colonel Arnald Gabriel, “Viva Mexico!" and the “Light Cavalry Overture.”
The band will also perform: “A Disney Spectacular” arranged by John Moss; “Western One-Step," "Wallflower Waltz," and “Cakewalk” from Robert Russell Bennett’s “Suite of Old American Dances" as arranged by James Curnow; and Sousa’s “Black Horse Troop March.”
Sunday's performance is the second-to-last for the Park Band's 75th anniversary season. The concert will start at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Madison Park and, as always, is free and open to the public.
