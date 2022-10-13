QUINCY — Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House and the Quincy Park District plan a party tied to Saturday’s Octoberfest parade and field show competition.
The party, free and open to the public, takes place 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday on the Lorenzo Bull Park grounds at 1550 Maine.
With an audience already eager to watch marching bands parade, “we thought let’s invite them to the park, pass out some popcorn, create a party atmosphere and make it welcoming,” said Dick Wellman, president of Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House.
“Anybody who wants to come and hang out with us, enjoy all the marching bands, we’ll be glad to have them,” he said. “Bring your chairs and support our talented young people.”
The 26th Octoberfest parade, featuring 14 bands, starts at 2 p.m. at Quincy High School and marches west along Maine Street to Quincy Junior High School. The QHS band will make a special stop to play for partygoers.
Oktoberfest’s field show, with 13 bands, begins at 5 p.m. at Flinn Stadium. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students.
Wellman said the first-ever parade party is the latest effort by the Friends to promote the Lorenzo Bull Park and the Lorenzo Bull house.
“Since we started our organization in 2020, we wanted to do some other things to get people to come and take part in enjoying that park space,” Wellman said. “If this goes over well, we will probably do a much bigger event when we have the Dogwood Parade in the spring.”
The Friends work to protect, preserve, promote and restore the house and grounds.
Recent projects included assisting the park district with a porch project, restoring a fountain and planting flowers. Future plans call for adding park benches and collaborating with the Quincy Art Center to develop a sculpture garden.
The organization hopes “to change people’s minds a little bit” about the house, the park “and what it can do,” Wellman said.
“It’s the home of the Women’s City Club and has been since 1932. We are not changing that. We’re just rebranding it to be the Lorenzo Bull House, home of the Women’s City Club.”
