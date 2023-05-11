QUINCY — A new event is landing in Quincy Saturday, and the public is invited to come out and celebrate.
"The pieces are all coming together, and we're basically ready to go," said Mike Hathaway, Ratskeller bar manager. "Now we're at the point of kind of 'hurry up and wait.'"
The inaugural MayFest event, hosted by Dick Brothers Brewery and Quincy Brewing Co., will take place beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Dick Brothers Brewery, 929 York St. in Quincy. The event is celebrating Quincy's German heritage and the history of brewing beer in the Gem City, along with craft beer makers from the area.
"We're thrilled to work with great community partners and have a fun and engaging day for families," Eden Stephens said. Stephens is the event manager at Dick Brothers Brewery. "MayFest is a great way to celebrate our community and bring people together."
One highlight of MayFest is the Homebrew Competition, where homebrewers can showcase their skills and compete for prizes.
"We're looking forward to seeing the creativity and talent of our local home brewers on display," Tieraney Craig, co-owner of Quincy Brewing Company, said. "As Quincy’s only craft brewery, we want to celebrate exceptional craft beer."
Along with recognizing homebrewers, MayFest will feature a craft brewery showcase, allowing visitors to sample products from area breweries, enjoy local food, and take part in activities by local groups such as Quincy Axe Co., the Quincy Public Library, Quincy Art Center, and the Quincy Children's Museum.
Activities for all ages will include paper pinwheel creation and tie-dye T-shirt station with Arts Quincy and interactive learning experiences from the Quincy Children's Museum.
Tunnel tours will also be conducted between 12:30 to 5 p.m.
Family-friendly activities will run until 5 p.m., while the brewery showcase and other portions of MayFest will run through 10 p.m. Live music throughout the day will feature sets from the Heidelberg German Band, the Second Stingers, and the Matt Roberts Blues Band.
Dick Brothers Brewery is also using MayFest as a way to pay tribute to Ed Simbol, a craft brewer and consultant for the Ratskeller bar. A small business owner with businesses in Addison, Rolling Meadows, and St. Charles, Simbol unexpectedly passed away in 2022.
"MayFest is something Ed also wanted to help organize and bring to Quincy," Joi Cuartero Austin said. Austin is co-owner of Dick Brothers Brewery. "We are all thankful to bring the event to fruition."
Hathaway said the current expectation is to see around 2-3,000 guests for the event.
"We're crossing our fingers and holding our breath that the weather holds out for us," he said. While the brewery does have indoor event space, the expected crowd would be too large to move everything indoors. "We're just hoping that there's no thunder or lightning."
The staff of both Dick Brothers and Quincy Brewing Company have dealt with a lot of nerves in an effort to get the event put together, according to Hathaway.
"We really wanted to do something last year," he said. "But there's so much to do, we just weren't able to get it all together that quickly. So we stepped back and shifted it to this year to give us time to plan. Now it's just a matter of getting to Saturday and simply getting to work."
MayFest is intended to be a sister-celebration to the traditional Oktoberfest held in the fall at the Brewery.
"We're excited to be hosting MayFest at our historic brewery location," Austin said. "Our aim is to showcase local craft beer, provide a fun day for families to enjoy, and pay tribute to the history of our brewery and the German heritage of Quincy."
