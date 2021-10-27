QUINCY — On Friday, Marshall Charloff brings his “Purple XPeRIeNCE” show, a renowned tribute to the late artist Prince, to the stage at the Oakley-Lindsay Center. The evening will kick off with a set from an icon in the blues-rock scene who got his start right here in the Gem City. Micki Free played with local acts before getting picked up by Smokehouse, featuring Dennis Tieken, John Sauter and Andy Avery among others. When the band opened a show headlined by KISS, guitarist Free was singled out by Gene Simmons. It wasn’t long after than before Free made the move to L.A. and joined up with bands like Shalamar before setting out on his own.
Free has a Grammy, two Native American Music Awards, and was inducted this year into the Native American Music Hall of Fame. This weekend, Free brings his talents back to the stage in Quincy ahead of an upcoming album and other projects in the works. He took a few minutes last week to talk about live music in Quincy, both past and present.
Mike Sorensen: So you got a couple hours break before you head back out again this weekend, right?
Micki Free: Ah, man, I'm leaving tonight for Vegas with Billy Idol and Steve Stevens. Steve is on my new record, but you know, I'm hanging out with those guys.
MS: I mean, all three of you guys, that sounds just fantastic to me, that sounds like a good time. So you are getting ready to come back to Quincy. So Quincy used to have that big music scene. What do you remember about that time?
MF: Oh man, it was the best time to be a musician growing up in Quincy. The opportunities that I had, you know, coming back from Germany. My stepfather was stationed in Germany. So I just came back as a young teenager and I was wanting to play music and loving Jimi Hendrix. I kicked around in Quincy for a while, playing in local bands until Freddie and Dennis Tieken and Smokehouse discovered me, and then they asked me to join Smokehouse. And then the rest is history, you know? Smokehouse, then moving out to L.A., being discovered by Gene Simmons of KISS, then Shalamar, which led to a Grammy, five native American music awards. And this year I'm inducted into the Native American Music Hall of Fame. All of that started in Quincy.
MS: I got to Quincy in 1980, so I kind of missed the heyday and all the stuff at Turner Hall, which closed just a couple of years ago. I'm heartbroken to see that place sit empty.
MF: Yeah, man. God, I can't tell you how much fun we had at Turner with Smokehouse headlining there, major acts coming through then, like Cheap Trick. It was crazy, man. It was really, you know, the late seventies. It was a really, really good time for rock and roll in Quincy, Ill. Quincy, at that time, was rocking, baby, it was rocking. It was a lot of bands playing, a lot of energy, a lot of kids that wanted to be in bands and, you know, put me on the path. So yeah, I have good memories of that time.
MS: And from that you you've gone on to, to put your stamp on plenty of projects. Like you mentioned, Shalamar, I know you worked with Billy Gibbons and Cindy Blackman-Santana, who I got to see with Santana a couple of years ago. Do you have any of those past projects that you'd like to revisit?
MF: One of my early albums, Micki Free American Horse, that’s a full album with Cindy Blackman-Santana on drums and the basis David Santos from John Fogerty and Elton John was on that record, just killing man. It was a trio, so, you know, that's a fantastic record. Then my last blues rock record called Micki Free Tattoo Burn Redux, that came out in 2016. I a lot of good players on that, Bill Wyman from the Rolling Stones, Jack Daley, the bass player from Lenny Kravitz’s band, again, Cindy Blackman-Santana was on it. And those albums are really good, but I'm really excited about my new record, which is really, really stellar as far as I'm concerned, brother.
MS: Well, just hearing who you got to play with you I'm, I can't wait to hear it.
MF: The first single is coming out November 7. The album is called “Turquoise Blue” and features a bunch of people. I got blues folks, like Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, who’s a killer guitar player. The new record has got all my friends on it. Gary Clark Jr., Steve Stevens, it’s got all my Santana family, they're playing on it.
Yeah, man, I think you're gonna dig it, like I said, the first single drops November 7, “Bye 2020,” with Steve Stevens. All the singles will be accompanied by lyric videos at first. And then we will do full videos of each song after they start to get some groundwork moving on them, but yeah, you're gonna really like it. We've had a really, really good response so far.
MS: With the new album and with all of the projects you've done, what crossed your mind when the chance came up to hit the stage here in Quincy again?
MF: Well, I mean, you know, it's a long time for me since the last time I saw Quincy. My mother's family is from there and my mom passed away, probably three or four years ago, five years ago. And so, you know, I really wasn't keen on coming back to Quincy. But my aunt is still there and I have relatives there. You know, I've got some fond memories in Quincy, and some not-so-fond as a young, rebellious guy at Quincy Senior High School. But I've got a lot of fans there, I've got a lot of friends in the Tri-State area, so it was a good opportunity to come back and, you know, revisit the Quincy area which I really dig, with Hannibal and all that over there. See family, see friends and just, you know, come back to where it kind of all started for me in a real way. And give back a little bit to my fans there. That's really why I'm coming back there.
MS: I'm thrilled any time live music is coming back, especially at your level, instead of having to drive two hours to get to a show in St. Louis where I usually go.
MF: Yeah, I appreciate it, man. I mean, my band is stellar. I mean, I'm running with some big guns. Like on Hammond organ, there's a guy named Mark Leach, we call him Muggie Doo, he used to be the musical director for Buddy Miles, if you can dig that. My drummer is from Crown of Thorns, which was another band I was in on Interscope. He's played with Solomon Burke as well. It's a pretty good band we're going to rock hard in Quincy, they can count on it. Trust me, they can count on it, baby.
MS: So aside from, or along with, the new album, what else do you have coming up? Do you have a longer tour? Are you about to wind down a little bit for the holidays over the winter?
MF: We're running down now on New Year's Eve, we're going to be playing this thing in Turks and Caicos Islands out there, from the 27th of December all the way to the 1st of January, 2022. So I'll be there for a week. And then after that, we'll come back, we'll get some rest in. And my management, they’re working on booking 2022. So you'll see me out there on a major tour next year, you know, with one of my cool friends, or the theater tour will be coming your way again, for sure.
MS: I'm looking forward to it. I love everything that I've gotten my hands on from you so far, and the new album sounds like it's going to be right up there with the best. I appreciate your time today, and we’ll see you on stage next week.
MF: All right, man. Good talking to you!
Micki Free, opening up for the Purple XPeRIeNCE, takes the stage Friday night at Quincy’s Oakley-Lindsay Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m. Visit mickifree.com for information on Free’s upcoming “Turquoise Blue” album, and you can visit tickets.oakleylindsaycenter.com/p/tickets to get last-minute tickets to Friday’s show.
