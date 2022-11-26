MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Monroe City Singers will perform two free holiday concerts this week.
On Dec. 1 and Dec. 4, the 40-member community choir will be singing a variety of seasonal numbers, including a Christmas Pops medley and the "Hallelujah" chorus from Handel's "Messiah."
The choir is under the direction of Connie Walker and accompanied by pianist Hedy Rothfuss and percussionist Will Denton.
Both concerts will be held at the United Methodist Church in Monroe City. Thursday's performance will be at 7 p.m., with the Sunday performance at 4 p.m. These performances are free and open to the public. A free-will offering will be collected at the door to help with expenses.
