QUINCY — The Town and County Inn and Suites will host the first "Grateful for American Greats" concert and comedy show on Saturday evening.
The "Grateful for American Greats" show will be used to raise funds for, celebrate, and show appreciation to local first responders with live entertainment, food, and more.
The evening will kick off early with a set at 4:30 p.m. Saturday from Hannibal, Mo.-based StoneHill. The quartet will deliver a set of classic rock, country hits, and easy listening with smooth vocal harmonies, acoustic numbers, and everything in between.
The open set will be followed by a number of guest speakers from the Quincy Police and Fire departments, Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County, and Tri-State Veterans Support.
Headline act Chad Prather and the Ragamuffins bring the laughs and tunes to the stage at 8 p.m. Prather, described as a comedian, musician, and armchair philosopher has appeared on Fox News, CNN, A&E, MSN, and more, with his performances being praised by Newsweek, Nash Country Weekly, and Southern Living. The trio of the Ragamuffins describe their genre as "music from the sofa."
Tickets for the night's event are $30 in advance or $40 at the door, and each ticket includes a meal from Texas Roadhouse. VIP tickets are also available for $75 which include entrance to an after-party following the show. Tickets can be purchased by visiting shorturl.at/coHX5. A silent auction and raffle will also be a part of the fun on Saturday.
