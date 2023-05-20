QUINCY — Music students from the studio of Cathy Flick will present a Spring Recital at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The recital will be held at the Quincy Conservatory of Music located in the basement of Union United Methodist Church at 1105 State Street in Quincy.
Students performing solos and duets on piano will include Lydia Hoffman, Rowan White, Jacob Damm, Kiersten and Audrey Stewart, and Brady Koetters.
Performing solos and duets at the recital: on bassoon will be Aiden Echternkamp and Elaina Smith; performing on oboe will be Drew Pisciotti; on trombone will be Jacob Damm; and on clarinet will be Brady Koetters. Echternkamp, Smith, and Cathy Flick will perform a bassoon trio. Pisciotti, Koetters and Echternkap will perform a woodwind trio.
This recital is free and open to the public.
