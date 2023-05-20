QUINCY — Music students from the studio of Cathy Flick will present a Spring Recital at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The recital will be held at the Quincy Conservatory of Music located in the basement of Union United Methodist Church at 1105 State Street in Quincy.

