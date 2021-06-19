HANNIBAL, Mo. — The sounds of live music have returned to the streets of downtown Hannibal for the summer.
The Music Under the Stars series returned to historic Hill Street outside of the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum this month. Coming up this Thursday, Jukebox Reloaded will bring their horn-based rock sound for the fourth show of the summer.
Later this summer, Thursday nights will be filled with music from Madd Hoss Jackson, Beth Bombara, Eric McKay Music, Stonehill, and Hurricane Ruth, to name a few.
The concerts are free each Thursday night from June to August from 7 — 9 p.m. For more details and a complete summer line-up, please visit marktwainmuseum.org/music-under-the-stars/ or the Music Under the Stars Facebook page.