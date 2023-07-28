QUINCY — A new CD highlights the 100-year tradition of music in Quincy Public Schools.
“Celebrating a Century of Music,” recorded during the 2020–21 school year in Morrison Theater, features all concert ensembles at Quincy High School.
“While the QHS music department has produced numerous albums throughout the years, the 100th anniversary took on greater importance by providing purpose for music students and teachers during the pandemic,” said QPS Superintendent Todd Pettit, who served as K-12 director of music during the recording process.
The project provided another performance outlet for students in a year when COVID-19 shifted some events to virtual and canceled the fall marching season and parades along with Octoberfest and the Showcase of Excellence.
“We really wanted to give those students something to hold onto from that year,” K-12 Music Director Debbie Johnson said. “It’s very rewarding to see the end product. It turned out quite nice.”
Every student who participated in the recording will get a free copy of the CD — thanks to project sponsors Knapheide, Custom Dental Care, Koontz Builders, Benson Financial, Winters Insurance, Dunbelly, and the Music Shoppe — with remaining copies available for sale to the public.
One disc features the QHS Concert Band, Symphonic Band, Symphonic Strings and Concert Orchestra, while the second includes selections by the QHS Freshman Chorale, Varsity Chorale, Concert Chorale, Concert Choir and Madrigal Singers.
During the 2020-21 year, QHS students attended school every other day, with many opting to learn online at home, and “this unconventional school schedule was a challenge to keep students making music,” Pettit wrote in the liner notes.
“During the recording of this project, students followed COVID-19 protocols, remaining six feet apart and masked, not an ideal situation to create or record music,” he wrote. “We mark this 100th Century of Music CD as a testament to overcoming challenges and obstacles to celebrate being united through music.”
Johnson said students gained an understanding of the work, and attention to detail, involved in the recording process.
“Every little sound made during recording you can hear. If somebody sneezed, you stop and start over,” she said. “It was an eye-opening experience educationally to them, too, versus what you hear on the radio, buy on iTunes or listen to on Spotify, very much a learning experience.”
The music department has a long history of recordings from LPs back in the ‘40s and ‘50s, reel to reel and vinyl, but had not done a project in recent years.
Johnson expects to see the department produce more CDs in the future.
“Having done it now as a staff, we talked about how it was such a valuable process, such a learning tool,” she said. “We might put it in a rotation doing this more frequently.”
