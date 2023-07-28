QPS CD

A new CD features performances by all concert ensembles at Quincy High School. The music was recorded during the 2020-21 school year upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

QUINCY — A new CD highlights the 100-year tradition of music in Quincy Public Schools.

“Celebrating a Century of Music,” recorded during the 2020–21 school year in Morrison Theater, features all concert ensembles at Quincy High School.

