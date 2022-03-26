QUINCY — "Legends" will take the QHS stage beginning at 7:30 p.m. on March 31 when New Faces returns for the 2022 edition.
The 67th annual variety show, titled "Legends," will feature the talents for more than 200 QHS Students. This year, as the title suggests, acts will honor legends in the fields of music, comedy, drama, and dance. In addition to performances from QHS's jazz bands and show choirs, New Faces will offer a variety of acts involving dancers, instrumentalists, vocalists, and comedians.
The QHS Jazz Bands will offer numbers by the likes of Don Menza, Buddy Rich, and Buster and Benny Moten. The Electric Blue show choir will perform "This is Our Time" and "Dog Days Are Over" along with other selections.
Rock bands, combinations, and individuals will perform over two acts, with one intermission during the performance. An all-female acapella group will perform a "Lady Legends Mash-Up," offering their take on songs from the likes of Alicia Keys, Adele, and Billie Eilish.
Tickets for New Faces 2022 are on sale now for $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased by calling the QHS music office at 217-224-3774.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.