Ready for a crowd

Ongoing renovations at the former LaGondola location, 500 S. Eighth Street, has the space ready for to rent for events as Maverick's Landing Zone, Lounge, and Venue. A cooperative effort between Maverick Messmer Management and McDermott Enterprises, the space is available to rent now, with a grand opening celebration slated for Sept. 30.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — A new event space is now available in Quincy's South Side Historic German District.

Maverick's Landing Zone, Lounge, and Venue, a partnership between Jacob Messmer's Maverick Messmer Management and Shane McDermott of McDermott Enterprises, is transforming the building on the southwest corner of South Eighth and State streets — the former home of LaGondola.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.