QUINCY — A new event space is now available in Quincy's South Side Historic German District.
Maverick's Landing Zone, Lounge, and Venue, a partnership between Jacob Messmer's Maverick Messmer Management and Shane McDermott of McDermott Enterprises, is transforming the building on the southwest corner of South Eighth and State streets — the former home of LaGondola.
Messmer said the goal is to make multiuse space that will be available for anything from wedding receptions to business meetings.
"We're not trying to compete with other venues in the area," he said. "This space is on a different scale than the State Theater, and when we have the kitchen open, we want to compliment Calftown Coffeehouse by offering different hours."
The first-floor space has been undergoing renovations by McDermott Enterprises, the building's owner, since LaGondola moved to a new location in January. Work continues on the kitchen space, and one of three restrooms is still being updated, but the space is available for use now.
"We want people to utilize it to host fun and creative events like paint parties, workshops, live music shows, gallery exhibitions, group or club meetings," Messmer said in a release announcing the space.
In addition to the main space, a second space has been renovated but remains more of a blank slate that Messmer said can be used as an art studio, a music production space, or a photography studio, just to suggest a few uses.
"This whole neighborhood, Quincy's downtown district, is being revitalized," he said. "We're within walking distance of the new apartments going up. While everyone is rightfully excited about new developments like Target, that area of town is more of a pop in and get back out situation. We want to help build on the work happening downtown."
While the space is open for rental, the official grand opening event will be held on Sept. 30, with live music throughout that whole weekend. The headliner for the grand opening event will be country/classic rock act Southern Rail Band.
"You're always on the fence with new things people want to try," Messmer said. "With (Calftown Coffeehouse), there were questions if a sandwich shop would work being just a few blocks from Winking's Market. But they've done a great job. It's worked well for them, and we hope to continue that trend in this neighborhood."
Messmer said one thing he's heard from community members is that venue spaces available around town, while wonderful spaces, are often bigger than some people are looking for. He's hoping Maverick's Landing Zone, Lounge, and Venue will fill a gap in the need for a small- to midsize hall.
"I'm from a live-music event background, and different spaces are better for different purposes," he said. "You wouldn't want two theaters right next to each other, but having the theater space for a concert event and a space like this for a small reception, we want to be complimentary."
Messmer said the venue, when it's fully renovated and permitted by the city, will be somewhat modular, with the kitchen and bar areas able to be closed off for events targeted to younger crowds as well as adult-focused events.
"We want this to be a place for anyone, regardless of what the dynamic is," he said. "We can be a kid-friendly venue, but it won't be exclusively that. That's why our name covers a variety of styles."
For anyone looking for more information or to book the space for an event, Maverick's Landing Zone, Lounge, and Venue can be found on Facebook, or reach out by email at mverickslandingzone@gmail.com.
