Raising 'Rent'

Stage crew and musicians prepare for Thursday night's preview performance of "Rent" at Quincy Community Theatre. Tickets are still available for the shows beginning Friday night.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Getting set up for the first performance with a crowd in the auditorium Thursday, the cast and crew of Quincy Community Theatre's production of "Rent" were ready to dazzle.

"This story is absolutely relevant today," Jeri Conboy said. Conboy is helping keep the show running in her role as stage manager. "A big part of 'Rent' is people learning to come to terms with fear, learning how to form their own community, whether it's with their birth family or their chosen family. That will always be part of the human experience."

