QUINCY — Getting set up for the first performance with a crowd in the auditorium Thursday, the cast and crew of Quincy Community Theatre's production of "Rent" were ready to dazzle.
"This story is absolutely relevant today," Jeri Conboy said. Conboy is helping keep the show running in her role as stage manager. "A big part of 'Rent' is people learning to come to terms with fear, learning how to form their own community, whether it's with their birth family or their chosen family. That will always be part of the human experience."
Jonathan Larson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning "Rent" follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side under the shadow of HIV/AIDS.
"This is different from a typical, happy-go-lucky musical. But it's important, because we are of this era," Conboy said.
Local musician Rodney Hart is playing guitar in the band supporting the production.
"When you think of musicals and theater, you think of 'My Fair Lady' or 'The Music Man,'" Hart said. "Those shows have great music, but you don't really think of the songs outside of the show. We've got a six-piece band for this show, and it's a flat-out rock band."
Aside from the sounds, another difference from other shows is that the band is on stage, though Hart insists that doesn't put the spotlight on them.
"This is a high-energy show, with a lot of emotion in it," he said. "While I do think we really help drive the narrative, our job as a band is to help make the cast shine. We're in back, and it's absolutely not about us. It's to make them the stars of the show. But we're the vehicle they're driving."
QCT's schedule shows the diversity in the performances of the Theatre as the organization celebrates it's centennial season. Following the current run of "Rent," Quincy Community Theatre will start work on "The Music Man."
"Part of what theater does is it reflects the world back to us," Conboy said. "Even if you go back to musicals like 'Showboat,' the more classic shows, 'The King and I,' 'The Sound of Music," they all dealt with very difficult subjects. And that's why they still press those buttons and mean something to audiences."
Conboy said part of the job of the QCT casts and crews is to take a show, no matter when it was originally created, and make the story relevant to contemporary, local audiences.
"I think every production that QCT puts on, they just want to tell a story, to find the truth in that story," she said. "The cast and the director and the production team begin by exploring the story, reading the script like a story, without any of the singing. From there, each individual finds what it means to them, and then finds a way to make it connect for the audience."
The Quincy Community Theatre has relied on support from the community to continue its mission over 100 years.
"One of the most visible ways to see the community's support is the volunteers," Conboy said. "QCT has a few paid positions, but the cast, the crew, the ushers, nearly everyone involved in all of the productions are volunteers."
She also said that the community helps QCT promote the next generation of performers when they sponsor shows or purchase tickets.
"Part of our mission here is education," she said. "The community helps us to do this by supporting our performances. They may not like every show we do, but they're still supportive of the efforts we're making."
"Rent" will take the stage at Quincy Community Theatre Friday through Sunday and April 27 through 30. Tickets are on sale now and begin at $27. Seating is reserved. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the QCT box office at 217-222-3209 or visit 1qct.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.