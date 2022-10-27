NAUVOO, Ill. — Oasis, an informal midweek gathering with inspirational music and messages, will meet at 7 p.m. for eight Wednesdays beginning Nov. 2 in the historic Nauvoo Theatre.
The theme for November is “grace and gratitude: the stories go on,” and each week area residents will share a message about how their Christian faith has made a difference in their lives.
The first speaker will be Doug Ammer of Lake of the Oaks near Canton, Mo. Ammer lived most of his life in Nauvoo and is well-known for his carpentry skills.
Upcoming speakers will be Raigan Brown of Carthage, chief nursing officer at Memorial Hospital, on Nov. 9 and Colusa farmers Jeff and Linda Wilson on Nov. 16. On Thanksgiving Eve, Nov. 23, participants will have an opportunity to share examples of gratitude for God’s grace and blessings in their own lives.
Music will be provided by Living Water, a local worship band led by Michael Haas of rural Hamilton with Kris Knoke of Nauvoo and Amanda Greenhalge of Dallas City.
Child care is available, and refreshments will be served.
Golden’s Point Church in rural Hamilton sponsors Oasis.
More information is available by calling Haas at 309-221-1401, Pastor Daniel Good at 720-775-7311 or Gayle Pope at 217-357-1280.
(0) comments
