QUINCY — The options are plentiful to celebrate the turning of the calendar this weekend in and around Quincy.
The Club Tavern will play host to an early party with the New Year's Eve Eve event. The Second Stringers will hit the stage at 8 p.m. Friday, playing until 11 p.m. with no cover charge. Quincy's home of the blues is located at 1023 N. 10th St. in Quincy.
Dick Brothers Brewery and the Ratskeller are hosting their New Year's Eve party in the Stock House building on York Street, just west of 10th Street. The Ratskeller will be open at 5 p.m., regular hours, for those looking to start the party early. The New Year's party kicks off at 8 p.m. with the Gentlemen taking the stage at 9 p.m. and playing in the new year until 12:30 a.m. Hagel 1891 will be on hand serving heavy appetizers from 8-11 p.m.
The Dick Brothers Brewery party is limited to 300 tickets, which can be purchased at dickbrothersbrewery.com for $20. Any remaining tickets on Saturday can be purchased at the door for $25.
The 4 County Blues Band will bring their blend of rock, funk, and upbeat blues to the Alibi Bar at 500 York in Quincy. The party starts at 8 p.m. with the band playing to the new year. DJ Larry will spin the tunes to keep the night moving from 12:15 a.m. to close.
The Corinthian Event Center at 415 Hampshire St. in Quincy will have a DJ performing all night Saturday between two live shows featuring drag entertainers Selina Slice, Melinda Mystique, Elektra Lite and Sina Slice. The cover charge will be $10 for each show, or $15 for the full evening.
South Side Boat Club will host a two-for-one party over the weekend. Saturday night will be the New Year's Eve Pajama Party, "putting 2022 to bed." Music, shuffleboard, binge-drinking Jenga, giveaways, and party favors to celebrate the night will be on the agenda.
On Sunday, SSBC will open their doors quietly for the New Year's Day Hangover Party. Opening at noon with a bloody Mary and mimosa bar, the recovery party will feature a shrimp boil and snacks at 1 p.m. and Jerad & Nate performing from 3-6 p.m.
Events are happening throughout the area over the weekend. Whatever celebration is on the calendar, make sure to celebrate responsibly. Have a designated driver or know your options to get home safely without drinking and driving.
