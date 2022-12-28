QUINCY — The options are plentiful to celebrate the turning of the calendar this weekend in and around Quincy.

The Club Tavern will play host to an early party with the New Year's Eve Eve event. The Second Stringers will hit the stage at 8 p.m. Friday, playing until 11 p.m. with no cover charge. Quincy's home of the blues is located at 1023 N. 10th St. in Quincy.

