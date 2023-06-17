Park Band bringing pops concert line-up to Father's Day performance

QUINCY — This week's Quincy Park Band free concert will feature a collection of pop music numbers.
Beginning at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Madison Park, the concert will be led by several band members who are also music educators.
Jill Steinkamp, Quincy Notre Dame band director, will open the program with a circus march entitled "The Circus Bee," followed by George Gershwin’s "Strike Up The Band." Scott Joplin’s "The Entertainer" will be conducted by Corey Bowman, band director at Meredosia-Chambersburg. His sister Chardy Bangert, director at Pikeland CUSD 10 in Pittsfield, will conduct John Williams’ “Symphonic Marches” and “The Best of Henry Mancini”.
Selections from “Grease” will be conducted by Sara Reeder, Parochial Music Organization band director and music teacher at St. Peter School. Bill Machold, director of bands at Quincy University, will conduct music from video games titled "Video Games Live" and “The Beatles: Echoes Of An Era."
"Cartoon Carnival" will be conducted by Cody Collins, music instructor at Warsaw, and John Hume, director of bands at Palmyra High School, will conduct the closing march, John Philip Sousa’s "The National Game."
Cold drinks will be available from long-time sponsor Refreshment Services Pepsi. The public is invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of fun music. Park Band concerts are always free to attend.
