QUINCY — The Quincy Park Band will host their annual Christmas concert at 3 p.m. on Dec. 19 a the Salvation Army's Kroc Center Worship Theatre.
The concert will feature Dale Underwood, professor of saxophone at the University of Miami and formerly the principal saxophonist and soloist for 30 years with the U.S. Navy Band. Underwood will be performing "A Gershwin Fantasy" by Ralph Martino and "White Christmas," arranged by John Moss.
Along with Underwood, other guest performers include Phil Franke, retired principal euphonium with the Marine Band along with euphonium player Fred Cherny, Randy Langellier on French horn, Dia Langellier on flute, Aren Van Houzen on alto horn, and Toni Stanley on tuba.
Music from "The Nutcracker Suite," "A Most Wonderful Time of the Year," and "Greensleeves," arranged by Alfred Reed, will be featured as part of the concert, led by conductor emeritus Pam Potter. Other numbers at the performance include "A Christmas Festival" and "Sleigh Ride," with the concert closing with "We Wish You A Merry Christmas."
The concert is open to the public and offered at no charge. The Salvation Army will be collecting non-perishable food items at the performance.
