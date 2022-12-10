Quincy Park Band

The Quincy Park Band will host its annual Christmas Concert on Dec. 18. The performance will include a tribute to late conductor Keith Wiemelt.

QUINCY — The Quincy Park Band will hold its annual Christmas Concert and will include a memorial tribute to director Keith Wiemelt, who lost his life in a fatal auto accident this past July. Wiemelt was director of the Park Band for more than eight seasons.

This year's Christmas concert will be at 3 p.m. on Dec. 18 at Quincy's Kroc Center, 405 Vermont. Comfortable seating is provided and admission is free, however it is suggested to bring a perishable food item for the Salvation Army food bank.

