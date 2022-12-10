QUINCY — The Quincy Park Band will hold its annual Christmas Concert and will include a memorial tribute to director Keith Wiemelt, who lost his life in a fatal auto accident this past July. Wiemelt was director of the Park Band for more than eight seasons.
This year's Christmas concert will be at 3 p.m. on Dec. 18 at Quincy's Kroc Center, 405 Vermont. Comfortable seating is provided and admission is free, however it is suggested to bring a perishable food item for the Salvation Army food bank.
A program of festive Christmas music will follow the memorial, conducted by Park Band Conductor Emeritus Pam Potter, and long-time member Alan Kanauss. The concert will feature “A Joyous Welcome - O Come All Ye Faithful;” a medley of carols titled “A Festive Christmas”; Leroy Anderson’s very popular “Sleigh Ride”; the Mannheim Steamroller’s arrangement of “Fanfare And Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and much more.
The Quincy Park Band will mark 75 years of free concerts in the park with the 2023 season. Founded in 1948 by noted Quincy musician and historian Carl Landrum, the purpose of the band has continued with performances in Madison Park on summer Sundays. Landrum managed and directed the band for 45 years until his retirement in 1993 when he passed the baton to his associate conductor Pam Potter. Potter conducted the band for the next 20 years. In the summer of 2014, the baton was passed to Keith Wiemelt.
The band performed at the World War II Memorial in Washington D.C. during the week it opened in 2004, and hosted the annual convention of the Association of Concert Bands in Quincy in 2005 bringing hundreds of adult musicians to Quincy from around the country.
This concert is being sponsored by Schuecking’s Men’s Wear. Summer concert sponsors include the Exchange Club of Quincy, First Bankers Trust, Quincy Herald Whig, and Refreshment Services Pepsi.
