QUINCY — It will be a bittersweet moment when the Quincy Park Band kicks off its 75th season Monday with the annual Memorial Day concert.
While the band's summer season is just getting started, it marks the first full season since the passing of conductor Keith Wiemelt last July.
Park Band Board President Jeff Schuecking said the plan for the season is to have guest conductors rotate behind the baton, beginning with former conductor Pam Potter along with Alan Kanauss. Monday's performance will be narrated by Eddie Allen.
Formed in 1948 by Quincy musician and historian Carl Landrum, the Park Band has a stated mission of performing live, free concerts in the park, typically on Sunday evenings. Landrum directed the band himself until his retirement in 1993. Potter held the baton for the next twenty years before passing it to Wiemelt in 2014.
This year's Memorial Day concert will include performances of Morton Gould's "American Salute," based on "When Johnny Comes Marching Home Again." "Black Granite" is a number dedicated to those who served in the Vietnam War. Selections from the Rogers and Hammerstein musical "South Pacific" will be performed, along with more numbers to pay tribute to those who served.
One highlight of the Park Band patriotic concerts is the chance to recognize veterans and active-duty military as the band plays the theme for their service branch during the "Armed Forces Salute" medley.
In addition to kicking off the anniversary season, Monday's concert will also see Arts Quincy recognize another familiar face in the Quincy music and education scene as Dan Sherman is presented with the George M. Irwin Lifetime Achievement Award.
Starting his career as an educator in Quincy, Sherman began as a music and civics teacher at Quincy Junior High in 1964. He moved to QHS in 1969, taking the reins as director of choirs. In his role at Quincy High, Sherman directed 41 musicals, established both the Swing Choir and the Madrigal Choir, and served as conductor and chairman of the Parochial Music Organization Band.
Sherman retired in 2008, but has remained active in music education throughout the region.
"It’s our honor and privilege to acknowledge Mr. Sherman with our most prestigious honor, a George M. Irwin Lifetime Achievement Award," Arts Quincy Executive Director Laura Sievert said. "Dan has made an incredible mark on Quincy’s young musicians and has created a positive impact on students, the school and the community during his years employed in the Quincy Public Schools, working to develop performing arts programs in the parochial schools, performing with countless community choirs and instrumental ensembles and so much more. He’s a constant and enthusiastic supporter of all the arts and a joyful person to work with."
The George M. Irwin Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates decades-long commitment to the arts in any discipline. Individuals recognized are leaders, innovators and devoted artists and teachers. The award is sponsored by the business and individual members of Arts Quincy.
Monday's Park Band concert will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. in Madison Park with the presentation of the flag by members of the Quincy Police Department Honor Guard. The public is invited to bring a blanket or lawn chairs and enjoy the free evening of music and memories.
