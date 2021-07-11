QUINCY — The Quincy Park Band concert for Sunday night will be a tribute to Mike Saul, a long-time educator in the area, teaching at Camp Point, Hamilton, Hannibal, and Quincy public schools. Along with the Quincy Park Band, Saul played with the 12th Street Brass Quintet, the Quincy Symphony Orchestra, and many other organizations.
The Sunday night concert will be held at the regular time of 6:30 p.m., but will be held at the Baldwin Elementary School auditorium. The Park Band invites the public to come and enjoy selections that were some of Saul's favorite words. Conductor emeritus Pam Potter will lead the band through pieces such as the Light Cavalry Overture, Beguine for Band, Fanfare and Flourishes, and Colonel Bogey March.
Wednesday night, the Quincy Park Band returns to Madison Park for the 6:30 p.m. mid-week show. Conducted and curated by Alan Kanauss, a member of the band for more than thirty years, the concert will feature the finale from the William Tell Overture, selections from Annie, as well as the original compositions Areius, Danza del Fuego, and the Carnegie Anthem.
For more information on these concerts or the Quincy Park Band, or for rain-out information, visit the group's Facebook page or call 573-312-0637.