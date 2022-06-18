QUINCY — The Quincy Park Band returns to Madison Park this week for two more summer shows, first on Sunday and then again on Wednesday.
Sunday night's program will celebrate Father's Day with a tribute to all the fathers in the audience and in the band. Kicking off with the Brass on Broadway medley featuring "The Carousel March," "The Music of the Night," and "Seventy-Six Trombones," the Park Band will then pay tribute to the late, great Bob Hope with "The Road to Morocco," "Moonlight Becomes You," "Buttons and Bows," "Two Sleepy People," and "Thanks for the Memory."
From there, the band hops across the pond to spend some time with the United Kingdom's "English Folk Song Suite" from Ralph Vaughn Williams and Leroy Anderson's "The Irish Washerwoman." Moving over to continental Europe, the band will pay a visit to Spain through the Spanish march "Amparito Roca" and then back stateside with John Phillip Sousa's "Esprit Du Corps."
Wednesday's concert, sponsored by First Bankers Trust, will be the annual Big Band performance. This concert will feature percussionist and steel drum performer Candice Hill from the Kansas City area. Hill is a clinician and adjudicator for drumline and school percussion, and she will perform solo pieces along with joining the Quincy Park Band.
Selections for Wednesday's performance include Hill on "Caravan," "The Girl from Ipanema," "Jump In The Line," and "St. Thomas." The rest of the Park Band's selections will include big-band greats from the '30s, '40s, and beyond.
Performances of the Quincy Park Band are free and open to the public at Madison Park in Quincy, beginning at 6:30 p.m. on each night. For more information including updates on possible rain-outs, please follow the Quincy Park Band Facebook page or call 573-312-0637.
