QUINCY — The Quincy Park Band's Sunday evening concert will feature works celebrating the group's 75 years of free concerts in the parks.
Founded in 1948 by the late Quincy musician and historian, Carl Landrum, The Quincy Park Band hosts concerts all throughout the summer with no charge for the public to attend.
Landrum managed and directed the band for 45 years before retiring in 1993. He passed the baton to his associate conductor, Pam Potter, who conducted and managed the band for the next 20 years. In the summer of 2014, the baton was passed to Keith Wiemelt who held the reins for nine years before losing his life in a fatal car accident in 2022.
Sunday's concert will feature former members Dr. Joe Dieker, Dr. Ken Steinsultz, and Philip Franke, former member of the United States Marine Band, along with several other Park Band alumni who will be performing with the band. The concert will be conducted by Dieker and Steinsultz.
Dieker is conductor and clarinetist (retired) at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa. He served as professor of music at Culver Stockton College from 1989 to 2010 while also performing with the Park Band during that time. He was principal clarinetist with the Quincy Symphony Orchestra for 15 years. In addition to conducting on Sunday, Dieker will also perform the clarinet solo "Viktor’s Tale," written by John Williams for Steven Spielberg’s movie "The Terminal."
Dr. Steinsultz is chair of the Leadership Team for the University of Evansville Music Conservatory, and professor of music and director of bands at the University. From 1993 to 2008 he served as assistant to the director of bands at the University of Illinois and conducted the Symphonic Band. After graduating from Quincy University, Stinsultz taught band at Mount Sterling and performed euphonium regularly with the Quincy Park Band.
Franke is a native Quincian who attended Quincy Public Schools. After graduating from the University of Illinois, he played for 31 years (1981-2012) with the United States Marine Band in Washington, D.C.
Franke joined "The President’s Own"on euphonium in 1981, switched to principal trombone for 10 years, then back to euphonium for his final decade with the band. His wife was a violist in the Marine Band (1981-2005), and her father was a trumpet player for the band for 30 years (1956-1986). Franke's son won a violin audition and joined the Marine band in 2007. They are the first 3-generation family in Marine Band history. Franke will be featured on Sunday performing a euphonium duet with Steinsultz.
Additional numbers at Sunday's performance will include "The President’s March," arranged by Joe Dieker, "English Folk Song Suite," "Italian in Algiers Overture," and "Cole Porter On Broadway." The tuba section will be featured in "Tiptoe Through the Tubas," followed by Sousa’s "Hands Across the Sea."
In the release announcing the concert, the Park Band expressed gratitude for the past 75 years of outstanding audiences, individual donors, concert sponsors, and dedicated musicians who make it possible to continue presenting these concerts for Quincy and the surrounding area.
