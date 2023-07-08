Quincy Park Band
submitted photo

QUINCY — The Quincy Park Band's Sunday evening concert will feature works celebrating the group's 75 years of free concerts in the parks.

Founded in 1948 by the late Quincy musician and historian, Carl Landrum, The Quincy Park Band hosts concerts all throughout the summer with no charge for the public to attend.

