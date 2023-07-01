Quincy Park Band
QUINCY — The Quincy Park Band's weekly performance will shift from Sunday to Tuesday this week as the band will celebrate the Independence Day holiday with a program of patriotic music at 6:30 p.m. on July 4 in Madison Park.

The concert will be led by John Hume and conductor Emeritus Pam Potter. Potter will open the program with “The Liberty Bell March” by John Philip Sousa, followed by “Let Freedom Ring!” a medley including some of our country's favorite patriotic songs such as "Yankee Doodle," "Chester," "Semper Fidelis, a bugle call "To the Colors," and more.

