QUINCY — The Quincy Park Band's weekly performance will shift from Sunday to Tuesday this week as the band will celebrate the Independence Day holiday with a program of patriotic music at 6:30 p.m. on July 4 in Madison Park.
The concert will be led by John Hume and conductor Emeritus Pam Potter. Potter will open the program with “The Liberty Bell March” by John Philip Sousa, followed by “Let Freedom Ring!” a medley including some of our country's favorite patriotic songs such as "Yankee Doodle," "Chester," "Semper Fidelis, a bugle call "To the Colors," and more.
“America’s Finest” is a musical tribute to The Armed Forces and veterans will be invited to stand and be recognized as their service song is played. Next the audience will be invited to join in as the band plays Lee Greenwood’s popular “God Bless The U.S.A.”
Potter will close her portion of the program with Irving Berlin’s “Songs For America” followed by the beloved and stirring “Battle Hymn Of The Republic”.
John Hume will begin with James Ployhar’s "Fantasy on The Marines' Hymn," followed by Tchaikovsky’s solemn “Overture 1812,” which recreates the mood of national unity of a country during a time of war. Tchaikovsky was commissioned to write the Overture to commemorate Russia's victory over the French invasion of 1812.
Next is Carmen Dragon’s incredible arrangement and most dramatic setting of “America, The Beautiful," a rendition loved by the band members. Sousa’s “The Stars And Stripes Forever,” our National March will round out the program.
The July 4 concert in Madison Park will be free and open to the public, as are all Quincy Park Band performances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.