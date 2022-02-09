QUINCY — The Kroc Center in Quincy will host the Quincy Conservatory of Music’s Piano Duet Festival beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Eight pianos will be used for eight groups of students performing duets at varying degrees of difficulty. Students range in age from five to 18, with nearly 50 students in total participating. The student-groups come from the studios of the four Conservatory teachers: Mary Shelor, Adair Spencer, Patty Littleton, and Cathy Flick.
Drew Quintero will serve as the master of ceremonies for the Festival, with Bill Machold joining the groups on drums. The Festival performances will be under the direction of Paul Shelor.
The Quincy Conservatory of Music is an affiliate of the Illinois State Music Teachers Association/Music Teacher National Association. All area music teachers are welcome to join the Conservatory and can obtain more information at mtna.org or by contacting Adair Spencer at adairspencer@gmail.com or 217-740-8038 or Cathy Flick at 217-214-8922 or cyflick@adams.net.
Tickets for the Piano Duet Festival can be purchased at the door for $10 each. Children ages 5-12 are $5 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.