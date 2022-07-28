QUINCY — When Riverfest kicks off on the Quincy riverfront on Aug. 4, the headliner on the stage will be a familiar face to the hard rock scene as Puddle of Mudd will rock on the river.
Hailing from Kansas City, Puddle of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin took a few minutes to talk about the upcoming show, new music on the horizon, and what it means to him to get back to fans in his home area.
"There's something about Midwest fans," Scantlin said. "They're just super cool, incredibly loving people."
Scantlin said he's played the Riverfest before and he had nothing but great things to say about the event, though he hadn't realized his set was on the first day of the festival in a new home.
"It means the world to me to play this show," he said. "I didn't realize it was the first time in Quincy, so that's cool. But the guys that run Riverfest, it's run well, very professional, and I know it's going to be a blast."
Scantlin said he's working on getting the band together for a few more rehearsals so they can try to get some new music worked into the set for the Quincy crowd.
"We have a new album coming soon," Scantlin said. "It's wrapped up, so we just have to get the final details worked out."
Puddle of Mudd's last album, "Welcome to Galvania," was released in 2019.
Riverfest has been a long-running festival in Fort Madison, Iowa, but had to look for a new home this year because of construction in and around Riverview Park, the home for the concert series. Organizer Charles Craft has said that he intends to return to Fort Madison in the future with another festival, but he sees Quincy as the new home for Riverfest.
Riverfest Quincy will take place over three nights, Aug. 4-6 in Quincy's Lincoln Park, with Puddle of Mudd headlining the opening night along with Through Fire, Stars in Toledo, and other acts. Chris Cagle will headline the August 5 country night, with Callista Clark and Lily Rose included on the bill. The Saturday night finale will feature rockers Badflower closing out the festival with 10 Years and Any Given Sin in support.
"I love Quincy," Scantlin said. "Congratulations on getting Riverfest to come to town, and thank you to everyone for coming out and supporting live music."
