Puddle of Mudd

Rock band Puddle of Mudd is headlining the first night of Riverfest on Aug. 4 in Quincy.

 submitted photo/RSN Entertainment

QUINCY — When Riverfest kicks off on the Quincy riverfront on Aug. 4, the headliner on the stage will be a familiar face to the hard rock scene as Puddle of Mudd will rock on the river.

Hailing from Kansas City, Puddle of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin took a few minutes to talk about the upcoming show, new music on the horizon, and what it means to him to get back to fans in his home area.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.