There's a long history of live music on stages all around Quincy.
Venues like Turner Hall played host to some of the biggest names in the industry, from KISS to Conway Twitty to Destiny's Child.
Saturday night, the tradition carried on when a crowd of nearly 2,000 filled the Oakley-Lindsay Center to hear the voices David Lee Roth, Freddie Mercury, Vince Neil, and Brian Johnson, among others, all backed by booming drums and guitars and punctuated by pyrotechnic blasts and fountains of fire.
Saturday saw the return of Hairball, the Minnesota-based rock band that proclaims to put on more than a concert, but a rock spectacle.
Hairball revolves around a trio of musicians that play the full repertoire of nearly 30 per show. Drummer Billy, bassist HBK, and lead guitarist Happy have a deep well of songs. In Quincy, the list included KISS, Van Halen, Queen, Twisted Sister, Quiet Riot, Guns N' Roses, Ozzy Osborne, AC/DC, Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Whitesnake.
To bring nearly a dozen different bands to full-color life requires the final puzzle-piece: the frontman.
For Hairball that takes a team of three rotating singers — Joe Dandy, Kris Vox, and newcomer Dave Moody.
These three frontmen perform as the original singers, sound like those singers, duplicate their mannerisms, and involve the crowd the way the former frontmen did.
Songs like "Kickstart My Heart," "We're Not Gonna Take It," "Panama," and "Pour Some Sugar on Me" are just a small sampling of the 27 songs played over more than two hours.
This was Hairball's fourth trip to Quincy, going back to 2017.
Sponsored by rock radio station KZZK, the shows bring out big crowds.
The VIP tickets for this year's event were sold out more than a week before doors opened.
As singer Dave Moody said, the crowd was there "to sing the chorus to your favorite songs, spill beer on your buddy, (give) each other a high five and stand shoulder to shoulder, like a good rock and roll soldier."
Quincy's own Soul Shaker blues band opened the night at the Oakley Lindsay Center, playing a set that ran around 40 minutes, with songs like "Soul Shine" building the tempo for the night before the headliner took the stage.
