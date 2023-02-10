QUINCY — The Quincy Catholic Elementary School Foundation is hosting a Mardi Gras party to raise funds to support the Foundation's work.
The Mardi Gras party will run from 7-11 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the Armory, the newly-renovated space at 416 Jersey St. in Quincy. Tickets are $20 per person for an evening of music featuring one of Quincy's premier bands, the Gentleman.
