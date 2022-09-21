QUINCY — The 2022-23 concert season for the Quincy Civic Music Association will kick off Saturday with a performance from the Arianna String Quartet (ASQ) at St. John's Anglican Parish at Seventh and Hampshire streets.

The ASQ, with its lovely interpretations of great music, is radiant from the first moment they begin. Featuring John McGrosso and Julia Sakharova on violin, Joanna Mendoza on viola, and Kurt Baldwin on cello, ASQ has been praised for emotional commitment and fluent virtuosity. Headquartered at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, where the quartet teaches, Arianna String Quartet has performed throughout the country and around the world, with shows in North and South America, Europe, and Asia, along with frequent visits to South Africa and Brazil.

