QUINCY — The 2022-23 concert season for the Quincy Civic Music Association will kick off Saturday with a performance from the Arianna String Quartet (ASQ) at St. John's Anglican Parish at Seventh and Hampshire streets.
The ASQ, with its lovely interpretations of great music, is radiant from the first moment they begin. Featuring John McGrosso and Julia Sakharova on violin, Joanna Mendoza on viola, and Kurt Baldwin on cello, ASQ has been praised for emotional commitment and fluent virtuosity. Headquartered at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, where the quartet teaches, Arianna String Quartet has performed throughout the country and around the world, with shows in North and South America, Europe, and Asia, along with frequent visits to South Africa and Brazil.
Along with the concert at 7:30 p.m., ASQ will host a clinic for student string players from 1-2:30 p.m. in the Baldwin Auditorium on Saturday. The clinic is supported by a grant from the Quincy Public School Foundation, while the concert is supported by business and individual members of the QCMA, Culver-Stockton College, John Wood Community College, and Quincy University.
Later in the season, concerts from the Seraph Brass Quintet, an all-female ensemble, will perform on Feb. 18 at Salem Evangelical, with Guitarra Azul bringing an evening of flamenco music to the State Street Theater on March 24. The 2022-23 season will wrap up with a performance rom Scott Montgomery at the renovated organ at St. John's Cathedral on April 28.
Season tickets for all shows are available for $80, while single-performance tickets are $25 each. Tickets are available at the door of each performance or at Quincy locations of both County Market and Hy-Vee. Tickets and membership information can also be found at quincycivicmusic.org. Students up through high school are admitted free of charge, along with college students attending JWCC, C-SC, or QU. Visit the website or follow Quincy Civic Music Association on Facebook for the latest news, or call 217-224-5499 with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.