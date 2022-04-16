QUINCY — Vocal ensemble Cantus will take the stage on April 23 at Salem Evangelical Church, hosted by the Quincy Civic Music Association.
Cantus will perform their program "My Journey Yours," exploring the courage of those who leave their homes in search of a brighter future, whether by choice, force, or necessity. The program honors the struggles of migration with music from around the world.
The nine-piece men's ensemble blend complex harmonies with individual voices, creating a warm, polished sound, demonstrating arranging skills and creating a variety of vocal effects.
Founded in Minnesota in 1995, Cantus has performed at nationally recognized festivals and venues including the Library of Congress and the Kennedy Center. Internationally, the group has toured through Canada, West Africa, and Europe. They are regular guests on NPR's "Performance Today."
Tickets for Saturday's performance are available at Hy-Vee and County Market stores, at quincycivicmusic.org, or at the door. Tickets are $25 each, with children 18 and under admitted free.
