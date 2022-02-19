QUINCY — Being part of a world premiere for a piece commissioned by the Quincy High School band didn’t feel real, at first, to Caleb Schinderling.
“Just the gravity of how big that is, to have a piece written for us that no one’s played before and now every high school will get the opportunity to play, it seems incredible,” said Schinderling, a QHS senior who serves with Allen Oakley as band president.
Working through “Centum Annorum” section by section this week with composer Todd Stalter made the idea much more believable for band members.
The Zoom session with Stalter was another in a series of rehearsals — some with former band directors and QHS alums — tied to preparations to the upcoming 100th QHS Band Concert.
“We’re celebrating our past. We’ve had Bob Havens, Les Fonza, just some of the old directors and students come back and work with us,” Oakley said. “By having the past interact with the present, we’re actually celebrating our future program and all the success we should have.”
Havens’ march “PEM” will be on the concert program, just as it was for the 50th anniversary concert, and he joined students this week to talk about his career and the piece named for one of his musical inspirations, band founder Paul E. Morrison.
Morrison, who founded the QHS band in 1920 and taught for 35 years, worked after school with students like Havens interested in music composition. With help from Morrison, Havens said he wrote a march in his sophomore year, then penned “PEM” on his own in his junior year.
“It’s quite a thrill to hear it played again,” said Havens, a 1948 QHS graduate who played trombone for 22 years as part of the Lawrence Welk Television Orchestra and will conduct the piece in the anniversary concert. ”It sounds pretty good — like it should be played.”
Then Havens offered some performance advice.
“One thing I always notice is it seems like it’s easy to get a little bit slower as you go along. You start out at a certain tempo, and it’s something you need to concentrate on as you play,” he said. “It seems a natural tendency to play softer and slower, but that’s really not the case. The tempo keeps moving right along.”
Havens also told students to listen to a wide variety of music for inspiration.
“When I was quite young, I had a big stack of records at home. I listened to one after the other, all different kinds of music,” he said. “I became mostly interested in jazz music. My second inspiration was what I called symphonic music.”
Band Director Matt Gabriel, who counts Havens among his friends and mentors, hopes students also find inspiration in the band’s rich past.
“What’s so special about our program is we’ve had great directors and teachers that inspired many generations of musicians to share their gift of music, ultimately to embrace our motto as a music department of a richer fuller life through music,” Gabriel said.
“I encourage you all to continue to play when you get in college. You don’t have to major (in music), just keep playing your instrument to play in a community band, play in church,” Stalter said. “Music opens doors. It gives you opportunities that you’ll never have anywhere else.”
Connecting students with musicians like Havens and Stalter provides “a deeper sense of what the music they’re playing in concert means, from start to finish how the music comes from someone’s thoughts, hearing it in their own mind, to the page and then to the stage,” Quincy Public Schools Director of Music Todd Pettit said.
“Taking the educational opportunity to have a commissioned piece to mark the event, then to have a virtual workshop with that composer to hopefully inspire students who might make that their life’s pursuit, can convey the sense of pride for not only the music department but the high school, the school district and the community.”
Gabriel said the department wanted to commission an Illinois composer for a piece to commemorate the band’s centennial and turned to Stalter, band director at Eureka High School. “We’ve played his music before as a department and really enjoyed his compositions,” Gabriel said. “He took the time to research our program, to learn about our program and ultimately write us a wonderful composition. Hopefully it will be a published work for other bands across the country.”
In meeting with students, Stalter worked through the piece, sharing stylistic advice from lengthening a crescendo early in the piece to creating space between notes at another point.
“It gives more clarity. The actual space where you don’t hear sound defines the sound that you hear,” Stalter said.
In another section, he emphasized the sustained, lush sound.
“If the notes start to dip in intensity, we lose this sense of grandeur in the music,” he said. “This is a 100th anniversary. This is a monumental, glorious occasion to celebrate. You want to portray, through music, that you love your school, love your town, that they’re worth honoring and celebrating. That’s what we’re doing here.”
But Stalter reminded students it’s ultimately up to them to interpret the piece.
“Directions on the music are suggestions. I have an overall idea in mind, but you guys are the ones that bring it to life,” he said. “It’s cool to hear you play it. Keep doing what you’re doing, You’re on the right path.”
