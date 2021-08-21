QUINCY — Although the summer Olympics in Tokyo ended a couple of weeks ago, the Quincy High School music department was still aiming for gold on Saturday.
Band president Caleb Schinderling said it feels amazing to get back to normal activities like the car wash.
“Things are almost as normal as they felt in my freshman and sophomore years,” Schinderling said. “Now that I’m an upperclassman, I have the chance to be in more of a leadership position, and I’m excited to get back to things like this.”
The Olympic theme for the car wash was evident in the red, white, and blue wash mitts the students were using on the line of cars as music blasted over loud-speakers to keep everyone energized and moving.
Director of choirs Paul Shelor said the students were eager to get back to something close to normal again. After only three days back in school, the music department’s calendar was already getting crowded.
“Aside from band camp, which started in early August, this is really just the start,” he said. “We’re already looking at getting started with the musical preparation, show choir’s getting started, it’s already a busy year.
The line of cars Saturday morning stretched from the gym building all the way down around the curve in front of the theater. The cost was $5 per car with donations welcome.
While the students were working hard to get the cars cleaned, they were taking their time to be thorough while still having fun. No one waiting in line seemed to have any issues with waiting their turn.
“This is really our first big event back, not counting band camp,” Schinderling said, the seriousness of him comments offset by the colorful wash mitts he wore on each hand. “The band’s first game is Friday, and that will be big, so it’s great to have this chance to get together before then.”
Along with the car wash, the annual music department garage sale was hosted in the high school cafeteria.
In a Facebook post, QPS director of music and fine arts said supporters should drive through and get their car washed, and then park their newly-cleaned car and come in to the garage sale.
“If you’re a garage saler and you’re not at Quincy High School today, you’re missing out,” Pettit. “There’s house wares, clothes, shoes, home décor, toys. There’s just a little bit of everything here.”
Masks were required indoors, but the crowd appeared excited and ready to find a hidden treasure while supporting the QHS music programs.