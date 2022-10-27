QUINCY — Thirty students from the Quincy Notre Dame High School and the Parochial Music Organization choirs and bands have been named 2022 Illinois All-District musicians as a result of individual auditions.
The selected students will perform Saturday, Nov. 5 in Western Hall at Western Illinois University.
Additionally, three students selected to participate in the All-District Jazz Festival and will perform Saturday, Nov. 19 in Quincy.
QND students selected were:
All-District Senior Chorus — Martie Belew, Ryan Bergman, Chandler Cain, Lyla Graham, Ava Jacobsen, Hana Knuffman, Colleen Liesen, Jack Myers, Ian Paxton, Ryan Scheuermann, Nolan Smith and Aly Young.
All-District Senior Band — Elias Rabe (flute).
All-District Senior Orchestra and Jazz Band — Paul Steinkamp (trumpet).
PMO students selected were:
All-District Elementary Chorus — Olivia Bailey, Harrison Bocke, Sofie Hale, Alex Lawrence, Blake Myers, Ellie Reuschel, Jace Sheely, Kate Stadler and Vivi Wilson.
All-District Junior Chorus — Caroline Knuffman and Nancy Scholz.
All-District Junior Band — Andrew Damm (trombone), Samantha Reeder (clarinet) and Isaac Steinkamp (trombone).
All-District Junior Orchestra — Iysis Biggs and Jacob Mays.
All-District Junior Jazz Band — Andrew Damm (bass) and Isaac Steinkamp (trombone).
