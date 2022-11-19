QUINCY — The Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association will present the annual Christmas Spectacular concert at 3 p.m. on Dec. 3 at the Morrison Theater inside Quincy Junior High.
Tickets are on sale now for the Christmas Spectacular concert, which will feature the Quincy Symphony Orchestra, Chorus, and Youth Chorus, along with guests Michael Levine and the Dallas Brass. Dallas Brass has become one of the country's foremost ensembles, with an array of traditional brass instruments and a full complement of drums and percussion. The group plays a wide range of music from Broadway and Hollywood to classical and Dixieland.
The Dallas Brass has a strong dedication to working with young musicians, frequently going into schools to present clinics and workshops for students of all ages. Their short-term residency in Illinois includes instruction for students in Macomb and Quincy.
In addition to the Dallas Brass, the winner of this year's Battle for the Baton competition will lead the QSO for the performance of Leroy Anderson's version of "Sleigh Ride." Nora Baldner, Adam Duesterhaus, Monica Hinkamper, Josh Jones, and Tim Schrage are waging a fundraising battle for the right to conduct the orchestra, with the public able to vote for their choice through donations. Votes are $10 each and there's no limit on the number of votes cast. Go to encorequincy.com to vote before Nov. 29.
To give back to our community, concert-goers are asked to bring non-perishable food to stock the Crossing’s local food pantry. Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a charity that builds beds for children will also be highlighted at the event.
Tickets can be purchased at Quincy Hy-Vee and County Market stores, Sturhahn Jewelers, or online at qsoa.org. The costs for tickets are $18 each or $15 for seniors. Children 18 and under are admitted free to all QSOA concerts.
