Dallas Brass

The Dallas Brass ensemble will join the Quincy Symphony Orchestra on Dec. 3 for the Christmas Spectacular concert.

 submitted photo courtesy of Dallas Brass

QUINCY — The Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association will present the annual Christmas Spectacular concert at 3 p.m. on Dec. 3 at the Morrison Theater inside Quincy Junior High.

Tickets are on sale now for the Christmas Spectacular concert, which will feature the Quincy Symphony Orchestra, Chorus, and Youth Chorus, along with guests Michael Levine and the Dallas Brass. Dallas Brass has become one of the country's foremost ensembles, with an array of traditional brass instruments and a full complement of drums and percussion. The group plays a wide range of music from Broadway and Hollywood to classical and Dixieland.

