QUINCY — Choirs from Quincy University and Culver-Stockton College will band together for a free concert on Sunday.
The choirs, led by Kristin Ramseyer, QU's director of choirs, will perform Maurice Duruflé's "Requiem" in a 3 p.m. performance Sunday at St. John's Parish, 701 Hampshire St. in Quincy.
The performance will feature world-renowned organist David C. Jonies, director of music and organist at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago providing guest accompaniment. Jonies has performed at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Westminster Abbey and the London Handel Festival in the U.K., and in cathedrals and festivals across Europe.
Lisa Blake, mezzo soprano from Edina, Mo., and Joshua Ramseyer, baritone from Quincy, will also join the choirs as guest soloists.
"Quincy University choir students have faced the challenge of the Duruflé’s 'Requiem' with hard work, determination, open-mindedness and trust," Ramseyer said.
This concert is free and open to the public. Donations are encouraged to offset the cost of the guest artists. Donations can be made online at bit.ly/3njPgAY. For more information, please contact Kristin Ramseyer at 217-228-5090 or by email at k.ramseyer21@quincy.edu.
