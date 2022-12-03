QUINCY — The Quincy University Music Department's choirs will present a free Christmas concert on Sunday afternoon.
Under the direction of Kristin Ramseyer, director of choirs for QU, the concert will take place at 3 p.m. in St. Francis Church, 1721 College Ave. in Quincy. Choral conducting students Evan Conover, Phil Haverstock, Jesse Mose, Hallie Mundle and Colby Schulz will also help lead the performances.
