QUINCY — The Quincy University Music Department will present the annual spring choir concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
The "Choral Collage" concert is open to the public at the Francis Hall Chapel on QU's main campus. The school's choirs, under the direction of Kristin Ramseyer, will be accompanied by pianist Laura Kammerer. Ramseyer is Quincy University's director of choirs and an assistant professor of vocal music.
The QU Concert Choir will perform "The Word Was God" by Rosephanye Powell, "Dirait-on" from Les Chansons des Roses by Morten Lauridsen, and "Shine Your Light" by local composer Elizabeth Mannhardt.
The school's Clara Voce group will take the stage with renditions of "Chili Con Carne" by Anders Edenroth and "But Beautiful," arranged by Steve Zegree.
Finally, the Chamber Choir will perform "At the Round Earth's Imagined Corners" by Williametta Spencer, "Buried Love" by Cristian Larios, "There Will Be Rest" by Frank Ticheli and "The Battle of Jericho" as arranged by Moses Hogan.
The Choral Collage concert is being held in support of the QU Recycling Awareness Club. Concert attendees are encouraged to support recycling awareness and to donate to the Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.