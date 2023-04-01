QUINCY — The Quincy University Hawk Express Jazz Band will host this year's Spring Jazz Showcase Concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The free concert, under the direction of Christine Damm, dean of the school of fine arts and communication, will feature a wide array of jazz numbers as the Hawk Express Jazz Band performs a set that includes "Leap Frog," "Fowl Play," "Jeannine," "In Earnest," and "The Pink Panther."

