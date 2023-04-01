QUINCY — The Quincy University Hawk Express Jazz Band will host this year's Spring Jazz Showcase Concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
The free concert, under the direction of Christine Damm, dean of the school of fine arts and communication, will feature a wide array of jazz numbers as the Hawk Express Jazz Band performs a set that includes "Leap Frog," "Fowl Play," "Jeannine," "In Earnest," and "The Pink Panther."
Junior music education major Phil Haverstock will be featured on the baritone saxophone for the bluesy number "Bari, Bari, Good." Vocalists Joe Niemerg and John Beisner will be featured on the classic swing tune "Straighten Up and Fly Right."
Sunday's concert is free and open to the public. The Hawk Express Jazz Band will take the stage at the Connie Niemann Center for Music at QU's North Campus, North 17th Street and Seminary Road in Quincy.
