QUINCY — High school saxophone players in the area will have the opportunity to join others at Quincy University on Friday when the QU Music Department hosts a Saxophone Day on campus.
Players will spend the day rehearsing music, learning about the saxophone, watching a performance by the QU Saxophone Quartet and Saxophone Chorus, and participating in a saxophone chorus. Saxophone players in grades nine through twelve are encouraged to attend this free event, and lunch will be provided.
