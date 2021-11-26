QUINCY — The Quincy University Campus Ministry and Choral Department are hosting the Service of Nine Lessons and Carols beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday at St. Francis Solanus Parish.
The Nine Lessons and Carols is a service that explores the story of the fall of humanity, the promise of the Messiah, and the birth of Jesus told in nine short Bible readings or lessons from Genesis, the prophetic books, and the gospels. Interspersed throughout is the performance of Christmas carols, hymns, and choir anthems.
QU’s coordinator of music and liturgy Jesse Mose said the program is an ancient service still used in numerous Christian denominations.
“The Office of Campus Ministry and Choral Department hope this will become a tradition in the Quincy area for students and community members to come together and prepare themselves for the advent and Christmas season through scripture and song,” Mose said.
The QU Chamber Choir and friends, under the direction of Mose and assistant professor of vocal music Kristin Ramseyer, will perform the readings and music presentations. The service is free to the public at the St. Francis Solanus Parish, 1721 College Ave. in Quincy.
