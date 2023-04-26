QUINCY — Quincy University will host the third annual QU Honor Jazz Band Festival Friday at the school's north campus.
High school musicians were selected through a competitive process to participate in the event. Twenty students from area high schools will come together to participate in a jazz band and clinics.
At 2 p.m. Friday, the QU Hawk Express Jazz Band will perform for the high school student. The Honor Jazz Band will perform at 5 p.m..
QU's Jazz Band is under the direction of Christine Damm, dean of the school of fine arts and communications. This concert festival is free and open to the public at the Connie Niemann Center for Music, located at 17th Street and Seminary Road in Quincy.
