QUINCY — The Quincy University jazz band, Hawk Express, invited the public to join them for the annual Spring Showcase concert at 3 p.m. on April 3.
Under the direction of Christine Damm, dean of the School of Fine Arts and Communication, Hawk Express will perform a wide array of jazz numbers, including "In The Mood," "Malgueña," "Think," and "Blooz." Cody Collins, a junior music major, will feature on trumpet for "Bye, Bye Blackbird" while Colby Schulz will be in the spotlight as vocalist in "This Masquerade." Senior music major Madison Brueck will be featured on "Easy Does It."
The concert will be held that the Connie Niemann Center for Music, located at QU's North Campus in Quincy. There is no charge for this performance.
