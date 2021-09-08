QUINCY — Quincy University's Music Department will present the Quincy University Faculty Showcase as part of the September Sunday Concert Music series.
The Connie Niemann Center for Music will host the concert beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday. the Niemann Center is located at QU's North Campus, 17th and Seminary Road in Quincy.
Christine Damm, dean of QU's School of Fine Arts and Communication, will perform "Concertino for Clarinet" by Carl Maria von Weber, a piece designed to highlight the performer's technical and artistic skills with the instrument. Director of choirs Kristen Ramseyer will join Damm for a performance of Franz Schubert's "Shepherd on the Rock," a German Lied composed in the last year of Schubert's life. Bill Machold, director of bands for QU, will present "Swerve," by Gene Koshinski. "Swerve" is an experimental solo piece for the snare drum. Accompanying all three performances will be Laura Kammerer, instructor of piano.
For more information on the QU Faculty Showcase, please contact Christine Damm at 217-316-3518 or by email at dammch@quincy.edu.